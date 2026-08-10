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Residential properties for sale in Haskovo, Bulgaria

;
houses
7
8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Levka, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Levka, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 922 m²
Number of floors 2
Rural 4-bedroom house in the village close to Svilengrad for only  18 000 euro! Need of reno…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
$53,165
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2 bedroom house in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER!!! One-storey house with 3 rooms,  reception and a basement with grea…
$21,266
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Description of object: The offered three-room apartment is located in the well-maintained re…
$76,226
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mladinovo, Bulgaria
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mladinovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Peacefully located in a village, with nice and hospitable residents in the Sakar Mountain, n…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Mustrak, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Mustrak, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 2
DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER! Lovely villa built completely in old builgarian style. The house con…
$67,075
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3 bedroom house in Izvorovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Izvorovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
$83,486
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 6 bedrooms
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
$176,234
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Properties features in Haskovo, Bulgaria

with Mountain view
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