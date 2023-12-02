Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Haskovo, Bulgaria

Svilengrad
3
7 properties total found
3 room house in Izvorovo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Izvorovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in the southeastern part of Bulgaria, which includes a two-story house with a tota…
€77,000
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 2
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
€45,000
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Harmanli, Bulgaria
Villa 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Harmanli, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounted price of 175000 euro! Do not miss this wonderful Guest house in Sakar Mountain!!!…
€165,000
2 room house with garage, with parking, with with repair in Haskovo, Bulgaria
2 room house with garage, with parking, with with repair
Haskovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 920 m²
Number of floors 1
DISCOUNTED PRICE OF 35000 EURO. DO NOT MISS THIS CHARMING VILLA AND GET YOUR DISCOUNT OF …
€28,000
2 room house in Cherepovo, Bulgaria
2 room house
Cherepovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
DISCOUNTED PRICE OF 13000 EURO!!! DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER!!! One-storey house with 4 rooms an…
€13,000
4 room house in Levka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Levka, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Peacefully located in a village of Levka, with nice and hospitable residents in the Sakar Mo…
€18,000
4 room house in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
4 room house
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 2
DO NOT MISS THIS OFFER! Lovely villa built completely in old builgarian style. The house con…
€65,000
