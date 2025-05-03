Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Long-term rental
  4. House

Monthly rent of houses in Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
2 new single -family houses between pomory and Sarafovo. The exclusive Victoria Avenue East …
$1,356
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
2 bedroom house in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
New detached house between Pomorie and Sarafovo. We offer you a new detached house of a sp…
$1,187
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
4 bedroom Villa in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
4 bedroom Villa
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Three/ four bedroom villa For Rent only 12 km away from the town of Svilengrad, Haskovo dist…
$1,068
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Mountain view