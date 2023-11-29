Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

Balchik
9
Kavarna
5
62 properties total found
5 room house in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5 room house
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 156 m²
Floor 2
€240,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village set …
€198,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village 8 km…
€170,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
€62,990
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Balchik, Bulgaria
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
An elite residential complex of a closed type, located in a nature park, in close proximity …
€189,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€163,246
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 81 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€141,010
2 room house with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour in Shabla, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Shabla, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this house with garden, located in a nice and peaceful …
€76,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
€54,000
5 room apartment in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1
€489,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
€334,990
2 room house with Online tour in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 room house with Online tour
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this partly renovated house, on asphalt road in a nice …
€42,900
8 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
8 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
€280,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Balchik, Bulgaria
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
€159,900
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea view! 4-bed nice house with garden For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of living area…
€159,000
House with parking, with Online tour in Dobrich, Bulgaria
House with parking, with Online tour
Dobrich, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
One-bedroom renovated house with big garden close to Dobrich IBG Real Estates is pleased …
€63,999
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bed, 2 Bath house with Sea view 5 km to the Sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lo…
€205,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Lovely Renovated 3 bed house with plot of land, 25 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estat…
€95,999
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
2-bed house with parking lot only 10 kilometers to the sea For sale is a house with 150 s…
€139,000
3 room house with parking, with Online tour in Balchik, Bulgaria
3 room house with parking, with Online tour
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only 5 km from the sea IBG Real Estates is pleas…
€148,000
2 room house with parking, with Online tour in Avren, Bulgaria
2 room house with parking, with Online tour
Avren, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
House with 2 bedrooms, 20 min to Varna IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this pro…
€37,500
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€44,000
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€184,600
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
€88,900
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€33,000
Apartment in Avren, Bulgaria
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€149,000
Apartment in Shtipsko, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shtipsko, Bulgaria
€55,000
Apartment in Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€40,000
Apartment in Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
€43,728
