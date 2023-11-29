Residential properties for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

UAE
Balchik
9
Kavarna
5
62 properties total found
5 room house
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5
156 m²
2
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
3
150 m²
1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village set …
€198,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
2
120 m²
1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this remarkable property located in a nice village 8 km…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3
2
90 m²
1
IBG Real Estates offers a partly renovated house, set on a large plot of land with size of 1…
€62,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
2
70 m²
This exclusive closed-type complex is located in Balchik, in close proximity to a world-clas…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Balchik, Bulgaria
3
170 m²
An elite residential complex of a closed type, located in a nature park, in close proximity …
€189,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
2
56 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€163,246
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Balchik, Bulgaria
1
81 m²
We bring to your attention the first residential golf resort in Bulgaria and the most unique…
€141,010
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Shabla, Bulgaria
3
2
90 m²
1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this house with garden, located in a nice and peaceful …
€76,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Balchik, Bulgaria
3
1
117 m²
2/5
We are pleased to offer this two bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor in Lighthouse Go…
€54,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
5
300 m²
1
€489,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
3
196 m²
2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this exceptional property, located in the sea town of B…
€334,990
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with Online tour
Balchik, Bulgaria
3
1
100 m²
1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this partly renovated house, on asphalt road in a nice …
€42,900
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
9
3
330 m²
3
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lovely property, located in the sea town of Balchik. Ba…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Balchik, Bulgaria
10
6
530 m²
2
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer to your attention this two storied twin house, located …
€159,900
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
5
2
130 m²
2
Sea view! 4-bed nice house with garden For sale is a house with 160 sq. m. of living area…
€159,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with parking, with Online tour
Dobrich, Bulgaria
2
1
68 m²
1
One-bedroom renovated house with big garden close to Dobrich IBG Real Estates is pleased …
€63,999
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
2
160 m²
2
3 Bed, 2 Bath house with Sea view 5 km to the Sea IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer lo…
€205,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4
1
100 m²
1
Lovely Renovated 3 bed house with plot of land, 25 mins drive to the Beach IBG Real Estat…
€95,999
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kavarna, Bulgaria
5
1
150 m²
3
2-bed house with parking lot only 10 kilometers to the sea For sale is a house with 150 s…
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with Online tour
Balchik, Bulgaria
4
2
120 m²
2
Nice house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, only 5 km from the sea IBG Real Estates is pleas…
€148,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with Online tour
Avren, Bulgaria
3
1
100 m²
2
House with 2 bedrooms, 20 min to Varna IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this pro…
€37,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€44,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€184,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
€88,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€33,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Avren, Bulgaria
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Shtipsko, Bulgaria
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Bliznatsi, Bulgaria
€40,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sokolovo, Bulgaria
46 m²
€43,728
Recommend
Leave a request
