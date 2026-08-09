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Residential properties for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

;
Balchik
34
Kavarna
6
General Toshevo
3
92 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chestimensko, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Chestimensko, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a solidly built single-family house with a swimming pool…
$81,759
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Description of object: The house is located in a nice village just 10 min away from General …
$41,010
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 3 150 m²
The plot is intended for the construction of houses. Area 3150 m2. There is a possibility of…
$36,892
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 2 bedrooms with beautiful sea views, KavarnaLocationThe resort comp…
$109,287
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4 bedroom house in Vasilevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Vasilevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house with a separate gu…
$97,373
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Comfortable furnished apartment with 1 bedroom in a gated complex located 5 km from the town…
$73,245
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3 bedroom house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: For sale is a house for complete renovation with a big plot. Situated…
$12,561
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Kavarna, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this bright and spacious 2-bedroom apartment, located o…
$123,218
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
We are pleased to offer for sale this spacious two-bedroom apartment, located on the 5th flo…
$103,709
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Odrintsi, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Odrintsi, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: We offer you a charming, partially renovated house with a spacious pr…
$41,325
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer a spacious furnished three-room apartment with a PANORAMIC SEA VIEW in Kaliakria Re…
$161,480
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
We are pleased to offer this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, located on the 2nd floor in th…
$81,108
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Kranevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Floor 3/4
#27360946 We offer two floors of a house in the village of Kranevo, Dobrich region, in a qui…
$252,898
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Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Area 26 m²
Apartments in a newly built residential building in the resort village of Kranevo, 30 km fro…
$49,411
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3 bedroom house in Aleksandria, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Aleksandria, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: We offer you a single-family house with a large property in the villa…
$46,888
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, situated on the…
$66,966
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 45 m²
Newly built building in Balchik with beautiful sea viewsLocationThe building will be located…
$63,326
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2 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/5
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present this large and elegant two-bedroom apartment, located…
$138,279
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
4 bedroom house in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
#30402716 The settlement: Rogachevo village, Balchik.Total area of the plot: 2,457 sq.m.Buil…
$842,765
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Dobrevo, Bulgaria
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Dobrevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: For sale is a fully renovated single-family house in a quiet and well…
$99,350
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
The complex is located only a few minutes away from Balchik's centre and the beach, in immed…
$89,878
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Apartment in Senokos, Bulgaria
Apartment
Senokos, Bulgaria
A newly built house with amenities and a plot in a calm village, 15 km from the Black Sea ci…
$183,853
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6 bedroom house in Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
6 bedroom house
Bezvoditsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 200 m²
Description of object: Nice, big house on 2 levels located in a quite village with a local s…
$187,474
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Kranevo, Bulgaria
Building for 8 apartments in Kranevo with swimming pool, barbecue, 2 offices.The total area …
$719,199
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Apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
Apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
House near the Botanical Garden of Balchik, 40 km from VarnaLocationThe house is located in …
$180,207
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3 bedroom house in Slaveevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Slaveevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house in an attractive l…
$188,913
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Topola, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Topola, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
IBG Real Estates is offering for sale this one-bedroom apartment with pool views located on …
$80,221
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrich, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrich, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Description of object: We offer you a studio in the residential complex Sunny Day 6 in the v…
$48,960
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Balchik, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Balchik, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to offer this charming one-bedroom maisonette, located in a small and well-ma…
$96,870
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$46,244
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Property types in Dobrich

apartments
houses

Properties features in Dobrich, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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