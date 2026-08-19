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Residential properties for sale in Obzor, Bulgaria

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apartments
59
60 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
ID 34149894For sale is offered an apartment with 1 bedroom on the third floor, a complex on …
$65,650
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/6
Nice two-bedroom apartment with sea viewID 31440238Price: 124 000 euroObzor, Cliff Beach com…
$143,132
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Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
🔥Your house by the sea in Bulgaria - a ready-made complex in the surveyApartments in the pic…
$36,697
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/8
ID34266946 We present a modern premium apartment, located on the first line of the sea, with…
$398,229
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
ID: 34108548For sale is offered 2-room apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria.Cost: 72,000 eurosHuman …
$83,109
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 2/8
ID34299502We present a modern premium apartment, located on the first line of the sea, with …
$415,544
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Furnished apartment with 2 bedrooms in Review, first lineLocationThe apartment is located in…
$116,146
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/6
#27560828 Offers a beautiful 2-bedroom maisonette on the first line of the sea in k-s Yoo Bu…
$346,286
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3 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Description of object: This spacious 4-room apartment with a living area of 138 m² is locate…
$254,273
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
One-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View | Obzor Beach Resort IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
$128,668
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 5/6
ID 33376976First line of the sea !!!Maisonette with 3 bedrooms with sea view.Price: 190700 e…
$225,564
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Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 118 m²
Modern residential complex in a quiet and picturesque location between the resort towns of O…
$99,043
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Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
VIP penthouse with an incredible sea panorama in an elite apartment complex, in the cozy res…
$243,161
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Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
Luxurious apart-complex with a rich set of amenities on the seashore of the resort town of O…
$77,693
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Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with sea views in a quiet and picturesque place between the resort…
$127,889
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 6/6
2 bedroom apartment with a unique sea view in Cliff Beach complex, Obzor, Bulgaria # 331890…
$210,080
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/8
1 bedroom apartment with panoramic terrace, frontal sea and pool view. #33847416Cost: 260 00…
$229,703
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34150928For sale is offered a large 3-room apartment on the fifth floor, a complex on the…
$103,886
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/6
Unique two-bedroom apartment with partial sea view on the first line ID 31440238Price: 113 5…
$144,863
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34151006For sale is offered a large 3-room apartment on the fifth floor, a complex on the…
$107,349
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Description of object: The Obzor Beach Resort complex is located in a unique position direct…
$136,049
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/6
Room: 3Total area: 77.2 sq mStage of construction: building under construction Act 14Payment…
$155,829
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Apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
Apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/4
ID 34323386For sale:Studio in the Galeria complexPrice: 65,000 Human settlement: OverviewRoo…
$75,029
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
We offer for purchase a two-room apartment in the “Flores Park” complex in the Sunny Beach r…
$63,905
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
A cozy apartment is for sale in the “Avalon” complex, located in the famous resort of Sunny …
$90,629
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
One bedroom apartment for sale in the "Sunny Garden" complex in the Sunny Beach resort.The c…
$59,838
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
We offer to buy a one-bedroom apartment in Sunny Beach in the complex "Bahami residence"The …
$72,038
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
We offer to buy a one-bedroom apartment in the complex "Butterfly" in Sunny Beach.Residentia…
$69,715
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1 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
A cozy one-bedroom apartment is for sale in the Fort Noks Orchid complex in the Sunny Beach …
$74,943
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2 bedroom apartment in Obzor, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We offer for purchase a two-bedroom apartment in the “Sunny Day 6” complex in Sunny Beach.Th…
$65,067
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