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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
🌊 Your cozy corner by the sea: Black Sea (rental)Are you looking for the perfect place for a…
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Bulgarian Expert
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English, Русский, Български
1 bedroom apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Copy that, correct it! We will focus on home comfort, silence and practicality of this optio…
Price on request
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
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