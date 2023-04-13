Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodishchy
116
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
101
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
89
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
84
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
79
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
Borovlyany
41
Haranski sielski Saviet
40
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
930 properties total found
Cottagein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
VIP
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,487
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
Housein Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
257 m²
€ 100,024
House for sale only 12 kilometers from Minsk Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. Ovovkhoz…
Housein Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
111 m²
€ 61,742
House for sale in d. New Yard! Address: d. New Yard, per. Oktyabrsky 武 Excellent two-story…
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
94 m²
€ 61,378
I will sell a house or exchange for an apartment in Minsk! Address: d. Big Trostenets, st. M…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 63,560
For sale a garden house in a picturesque place ! Address: ST "My Poison" ➜ ノ The facility i…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 270,064
For sale a magnificent cottage in ag. The colodities. Minsk district, 8 km from MKAD, Moscow…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 172,768
VIP-COTTEDZH with competent layout and a finished log bath, in the village. Khodakovo, 15 ac…
Housein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 54,467
House for year-round residence in ST "NADEZHDA-METZ", Rakovsky s / s, Volozhinsky district,…
Housein Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 180,952
If you like fresh forest air, wake up to the singing of forest birds, but at the same time l…
Cottagein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 99,933
Cottagein Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Housein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 50,012
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 42,737
House for sale and land in d. Keychains ( next to the ag. Ostroshitsky town ) For sale a res…
Cottagein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 227,327
Housein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
205 m²
€ 145,489
Housein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
264 m²
€ 65,015
A picturesque summer house for sale in ST "Berez" ( 12 km from MKAD )! Located in a beautifu…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 133,668
Housein Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 24,460
House for sale near Minsk with a plot of 16 acres! Address: d. Sloboda, st. Victor Zhudro ⁇…
Housein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 15,004
House for sale in ST Lukomorye, 28 kilometers from Minsk in the Molodechno direction!  …
Housein Ratomka, Belarus
House
Ratomka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 19,095
We sell a good cottage eight kilometers from Minsk, ST Electron, near the village of Podgory…
Housein Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 17,913
An excellent summer house is offered, not far from Minsk, in ST « Birch-Motovelo ». Min…
Housein Aksakauscyna, Belarus
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
100 m²
€ 68,107
Aksakovshchina House-release for sale in ST Rodnik-2009.Plot 15 acres! Private property. Hou…
Housein Voukavicy, Belarus
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,563
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Housein Sierafimova, Belarus
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
201 m²
€ 135,487
For sale spacious house 2017 built with a good, well-groomed area ( 15.03 acres ) in ag. Mik…
Housein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 30,825
Well-kept plot with buildings for lovers of a summer holiday  Address: ST Ivushka  …
Housein Aksakauscyna, Belarus
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
16 m²
€ 19,914
Cozy cottage in ST "Rodnik-2009" Address: ST "Rodnik-2009" 武 回 Want to buy a cozy house ou…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 22,733
House for sale in a chic place in Kosachi 30 km from MKAD. Plot of 0.25 hectares, located 50…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 272,792
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 63,379
Favorable offer!   It is proposed to give in an ideal location from Minsk, in ST « New …
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 16,004
A solid cozy cottage for sale in ST "Phizik". 19 km MKAD. Excellent transport links with Min…

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir