Show properties list
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Houses
Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
Kalodishchy
116
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
101
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
89
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
84
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
79
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
Borovlyany
41
Haranski sielski Saviet
40
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
35
Lasanski sielski Saviet
33
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
22
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
22
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
20
Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
Sarsunski sielski Saviet
16
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
14
Zaslawye
12
Zhdanovichy
12
Krupicki sielski Saviet
11
Machulishchy
1
930 properties total found
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,487
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
257 m²
€ 100,024
House for sale only 12 kilometers from Minsk Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. Ovovkhoz…
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
111 m²
€ 61,742
House for sale in d. New Yard! Address: d. New Yard, per. Oktyabrsky 武 Excellent two-story…
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
94 m²
€ 61,378
I will sell a house or exchange for an apartment in Minsk! Address: d. Big Trostenets, st. M…
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 63,560
For sale a garden house in a picturesque place ! Address: ST "My Poison" ➜ ノ The facility i…
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 270,064
For sale a magnificent cottage in ag. The colodities. Minsk district, 8 km from MKAD, Moscow…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 172,768
VIP-COTTEDZH with competent layout and a finished log bath, in the village. Khodakovo, 15 ac…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 54,467
House for year-round residence in ST "NADEZHDA-METZ", Rakovsky s / s, Volozhinsky district,…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 180,952
If you like fresh forest air, wake up to the singing of forest birds, but at the same time l…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 99,933
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 50,012
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 42,737
House for sale and land in d. Keychains ( next to the ag. Ostroshitsky town ) For sale a res…
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 227,327
House
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
205 m²
€ 145,489
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
264 m²
€ 65,015
A picturesque summer house for sale in ST "Berez" ( 12 km from MKAD )! Located in a beautifu…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 133,668
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 24,460
House for sale near Minsk with a plot of 16 acres! Address: d. Sloboda, st. Victor Zhudro ⁇…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 15,004
House for sale in ST Lukomorye, 28 kilometers from Minsk in the Molodechno direction! …
House
Ratomka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 19,095
We sell a good cottage eight kilometers from Minsk, ST Electron, near the village of Podgory…
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 17,913
An excellent summer house is offered, not far from Minsk, in ST « Birch-Motovelo ». Min…
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
100 m²
€ 68,107
Aksakovshchina House-release for sale in ST Rodnik-2009.Plot 15 acres! Private property. Hou…
House
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,563
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
201 m²
€ 135,487
For sale spacious house 2017 built with a good, well-groomed area ( 15.03 acres ) in ag. Mik…
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 30,825
Well-kept plot with buildings for lovers of a summer holiday Address: ST Ivushka …
House
Aksakauscyna, Belarus
16 m²
€ 19,914
Cozy cottage in ST "Rodnik-2009" Address: ST "Rodnik-2009" 武 回 Want to buy a cozy house ou…
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 22,733
House for sale in a chic place in Kosachi 30 km from MKAD. Plot of 0.25 hectares, located 50…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 272,792
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 63,379
Favorable offer! It is proposed to give in an ideal location from Minsk, in ST « New …
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 16,004
A solid cozy cottage for sale in ST "Phizik". 19 km MKAD. Excellent transport links with Min…
