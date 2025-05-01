Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale. All those characteristics...Beautiful, cozy, spacious and at the same time c…
$245,000
5 bedroom house in Patryski, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Patryski, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for solitude and rest? Meet your perfect cottage! ______________________ Sold b…
$20,000
6 bedroom house in Annopal, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Annopal, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 444 m²
Number of floors 2
You will find a large comfortable house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a m…
$125,000
4 bedroom house in Haradzishcha, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
The sale of a new, stylish cottage with a European Republic located in the suburbs of Minsk …
$235,000
4 bedroom house in Zaslawye, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
The cottage development is located in the Zagorje microdistrict, near the Minsk Sea. The hou…
$203,000
