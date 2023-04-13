Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District

Residential properties for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
145
Kalodishchy
128
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
100
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
94
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
88
Borovlyany
86
Haranski sielski Saviet
49
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
1 266 properties total found
Cottagein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
VIP
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,487
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 77,291
Two bedroom apartment with excellent repairs in Borovlyany Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 ye…
Housein Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
257 m²
€ 100,024
House for sale only 12 kilometers from Minsk Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. Ovovkhoz…
Housein Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
111 m²
€ 61,742
House for sale in d. New Yard! Address: d. New Yard, per. Oktyabrsky 武 Excellent two-story…
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
94 m²
€ 61,378
I will sell a house or exchange for an apartment in Minsk! Address: d. Big Trostenets, st. M…
Housein Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 63,560
For sale a garden house in a picturesque place ! Address: ST "My Poison" ➜ ノ The facility i…
2 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/9 Floor
Price on request
The best offer in this location! For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new house in the village.…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 43,647
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 47,284
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 43,192
1 room apartmentin Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,555
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 270,064
For sale a magnificent cottage in ag. The colodities. Minsk district, 8 km from MKAD, Moscow…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a bright cozy two-room apartment with repair and furniture in a modern6 block-frame…
Housein Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 172,768
VIP-COTTEDZH with competent layout and a finished log bath, in the village. Khodakovo, 15 ac…
Housein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 54,467
House for year-round residence in ST "NADEZHDA-METZ", Rakovsky s / s, Volozhinsky district,…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 8/23 Floor
€ 140,942
Three bedroom apartment for sale in the village. A bunch.  Address: d. Copy, st. Lopati…
3 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 38,191
Three bedroom apartment with a plot in the village. Queen Stan! Address: d. Korolev Stan, st…
4 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 177,315
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
Housein Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 180,952
If you like fresh forest air, wake up to the singing of forest birds, but at the same time l…
Cottagein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 99,933
Cottagein Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Housein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 50,012
Housein Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 42,737
House for sale and land in d. Keychains ( next to the ag. Ostroshitsky town ) For sale a res…
1 room apartmentin Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 49,921
For sale 1st apartment ready for living in Zhdanovichi, Zelennaya St., 1V. The apartment is …
2 room apartmentin Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 77,900
One bedroom apartment with repair in a new building Address: ah. Ostroshitsky Gorodok, st. L…
1 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 54,558
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the street. Mikhail Mila, 16th century. A bunch. - Cozy and …
1 room apartmentin Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 40,000
One-room apartment for sale near pine forest! Address: d. Borovaya, st. Sports, d.2 ⁇ 知 A…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 150,035
For sale 3 bedroom apartment  in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartmentin Ratomka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratomka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 113,663
Here you can anchor   PIRS This country block is located in a picturesque place near th…
3 room apartmentin Kopisca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopisca, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 18/23 Floor
€ 109,117
Cozy two-room apartment for sale with beautiful views of the pine forest! The apartment is f…

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

