Apartments for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

326 properties total found
2 room apartment in Haradzishcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
$41,500
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 23/23
For sale in the ecologically clean area of Novy Borovaya on the street. Kamova D.1 Bright, s…
$97,000
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/10
$89,500
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/20
$159,900
3 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Large 3-bedroom apartment for sale in Zaslavl Apartment in the usual Soviet state without in…
$92,000
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
$165,000
2 room apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$52,000
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/6
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$96,377
2 room apartment in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/10
$78,900
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
Magnificent European three-room apartment with excellent views on both sides. The apartment…
$128,900
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
A three-bedroom apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the …
$117,033
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
Two-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the "Mounta…
$69,006
3 room apartment in Sonyechny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a large, bright, modern three-bedroom apartment with designer repairs. Large hall, …
$220,000
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/9
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment in Borovlyany Address: Borovlyany, Frunzenskaya str. 39/…
$82,000
4 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
4 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/11
$115,000
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/9
One-room apartment for sale in the agro-town of Priluki, 8 km from Minsk, Mira St., house 28…
$59,960
4 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/10
We offer you an excellent 4-room apartment with a total area of 106 m2 (114.9 m2 according t…
$175,900
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the "Mo…
$113,692
Apartment in Scomyslica, Belarus
Apartment
Scomyslica, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-room apartment (half house) with separate rooms in a blocked house with an adjace…
$69,000
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
A magnificent Euro -room apartment on the most profitable floor, with excellent views. The …
$119,900
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale three-bedroom apartment with good repair in Ag.Kolodyshchi on the street. Chkalova …
$85,000
2 room apartment in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
Brief description:Perfect for a comfortable life or investment! Brick house after overhaul, …
$37,000
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/6
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$113,020
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/6
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$126,767
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
Three-room apartment from the developer in the residential complex Green Harbor in the house…
$96,755
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
On sale 2-room apartment in the center of Zaslavl.Come and live!The apartment is renovated, …
$62,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
1 room apartment in the residential complex "Pirs", in the nearest suburb, 8 km to Minsk on …
$89,900
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in ag. Gatovo. The rooms are separate, located on different sid…
$51,900
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/16
For sale exclusive with a panoramic view of Minsk 3-room apartment premium class 100% ready …
$173,000
3 room apartment in Hacezyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/5
$93,000
