Residential properties for sale in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 230 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious and bright residential building in the village of Dubi…
$99,900
2 room apartment in Paceuscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Paceuscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
Create your own corner of happiness in an apartment with your own site! ❤️ We offer you a …
$16,900
House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale. All those characteristics...Beautiful, cozy, spacious and at the same time c…
$245,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A house for sale in the village of Annopol. Excellent transport links with Minsk. From the …
$39,000
House in Krupica, Belarus
House
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The place is perfect for those who want a private house near Minsk, as well as an organized …
$199,000
House in Annopal, Belarus
House
Annopal, Belarus
Area 444 m²
You will find a large convenient house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a me…
$125,000
7 room apartment in Krupica, Belarus
7 room apartment
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of estate in Krupitsa.Details by phone. Contract number with agency 515/5 from 2024-08-30
$199,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A plot of 25 acres with capital buildings in the d. ❤️ This is an amazing place for beauty a…
$45,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Sale of a house in a village with a plot of 25 acres. Communications are carried out in the …
$39,900
Cottage in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Brick house with repairs in the d. circle! ❤️ One-storey house (with the possibility of equi…
$89,490
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
A wooden house with a plot (21 honeycomb), located in the Minsk district, Krupitsky s/s, vil…
$54,000
6 bedroom house in Annopal, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Annopal, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 444 m²
Number of floors 2
You will find a large comfortable house in two floors with a very pleasant cost for such a m…
$125,000
House in Paceuscyna, Belarus
House
Paceuscyna, Belarus
Area 60 m²
House with 2 sites for development in 15 minutes. From the Moscow Ring Road! ❤️Dading hous…
$34,500
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
House in Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krupicki selski Savet, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
A good house is sold in the village of Blueberries. Minsk district, 19 km from the Moscow Ri…
$55,000
