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Residential properties with garden for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
123
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
125
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
118
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
83
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47 properties total found
House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Ready for dialogue. Excellent option near Minsk in a prestigious cottage building with the p…
$61,900
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Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$170,000
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House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
The house is for sale in Plebantsy. "" All communications. 20 acres, there is a garage, hous…
$115,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$293,000
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Cottage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 164 m²
For sale a modern beautiful house with a bath complex in the village of Lip Deck. Nice loca…
$323,000
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Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 326 m²
A unique project of a house 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road is for sale in the village of Gor…
$340,000
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
4 bedroom house in Skarynichy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Skarynichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
A dream of owning a home near the capital.We present to your attention a house that is the p…
$119,000
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House in Piatryski, Belarus
House
Piatryski, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechnen direction. The paved road approa…
$95,000
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House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a modern and very cozy house with all amenities.The house is located in Leskovka, o…
Price on request
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House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer the purchase of a dacha in a / t "Montage-82", located across the road from Ag. Pet…
$19,500
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House in Pryvolny, Belarus
House
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 233 m²
For sale a country house in an ecologically clean suburb of Minsk in the village of Privolny…
$134,900
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House in Marjaliva, Belarus
House
Marjaliva, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Good location, nearby forestRepairs, appliances, fireplaceSee even more in our Telegram chan…
$550,000
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House in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A house is for sale for year-round living. Partly ready to live. Shifer's roof. The house is…
$35,000
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Cottage in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m., residential…
$1,000,000
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Cottage in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
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House in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale a cottage with an orchard in a good garden partnership. The house is located 7 km f…
$23,900
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Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The house is located in a.g. The grain of the Minsk district is 17 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$250,000
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House in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Unique offer! For sale a plot of 25 acres with a finished house just 3 km from Minsk on the …
$60,000
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House in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 10 m²
House in the village of Golovki, Central Street, just 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road and 8 k…
$55,000
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Cottage in Zaslauje, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslauje, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$225,000
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House in Juchnauka, Belarus
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
Area 442 m²
$524,950
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House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale in an ecologically clean area (D. Tarasovo, Minsk distric…
$375,000
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House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
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House in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in St Veras-1, just 20 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Minsk hi…
$24,990
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House in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale single-family block (gas-silicate block, block + brick) residential building locate…
$530,000
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House in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 162 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in the Minsk region, Molodechnenskoe e.g., garden ass…
$89,000
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House in Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Yeah. Chershuny, 35 km from MKAD (Molodechno or Myadel direction) - Log House 1955 p. The ba…
$32,000
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House in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
It's a great house for sale near Ag. Ratomka in walking distance from the railway station "R…
$28,000
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in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
At 13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, in walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, a forest is …
$22,900
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House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
A 5-minute drive from Minsk, in ST Zatsensky spring, 2-storey house is sold.The plot is fenc…
$225,000
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Property types in Minsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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