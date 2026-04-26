Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
123
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
125
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
118
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
83
Show more
44 properties total found
Cottage in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 243 m²
A new cottage is for sale at Ag. Mikhanovichi, Minsk region, Minsk district, Mikhanovichi vi…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 187 m²
VIP-cottage with a competent layout and a ready-made log bath, in Khodakovo, 15 acres, near …
$177,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$170,000
Leave a request
Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Cottage in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 367 m²
Excellent offer for those who want a comfortable and cozy stay near Minsk! For sale a spacio…
$230,000
Leave a request
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
The house is for sale in Plebantsy. "" All communications. 20 acres, there is a garage, hous…
$115,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$293,000
Leave a request
Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Cottage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 164 m²
For sale a modern beautiful house with a bath complex in the village of Lip Deck. Nice loca…
$323,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 326 m²
A unique project of a house 5 km from the Moscow Ring Road is for sale in the village of Gor…
$340,000
Leave a request
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a modern and very cozy house with all amenities.The house is located in Leskovka, o…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale residential and guest house with sauna, 100% ready. Contract number with agency 35/…
$735,000
Leave a request
House in Marjaliva, Belarus
House
Marjaliva, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Good location, nearby forestRepairs, appliances, fireplaceSee even more in our Telegram chan…
$550,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Dacha near the forest in ST "Yubileynoe-1" near the village of Yukhnovka, 17 km from the Mos…
$21,900
Leave a request
House in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
A house is for sale for year-round living. Partly ready to live. Shifer's roof. The house is…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$89,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m., residential…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 270 m²
The house is located in a.g. The grain of the Minsk district is 17 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Unique offer! For sale a plot of 25 acres with a finished house just 3 km from Minsk on the …
$60,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 257 m²
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful place, breathe f…
$249,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 340 m²
Spacious residential house with designer repairs and full equipment on a plot of 15 acres, B…
$449,000
Leave a request
House in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Tired of the bustle of the city? Do you dream of a place where you can forget about problems…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale in an ecologically clean area (D. Tarasovo, Minsk distric…
$375,000
Leave a request
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
For sale a cottage with a pool in the basement in a picturesque place with a view of the lak…
$330,000
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
It's a great house for sale near Ag. Ratomka in walking distance from the railway station "R…
$28,000
Leave a request
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
At 13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, in walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, a forest is …
$22,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 290 m²
✅ Cozy house in the village of Galitsa: make your dream of country life come true! We invite…
$420,000
Leave a request
House in Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Residential house for sale in the village of Shchedrovshchyna of Minsk district, 33 km from …
$15,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 159 m²
The house and the plot are fully ready for living, repairs in excellent condition, everythin…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Modern chalet house (170 m2) in Kolodishchi (8 km from Minsk): cityinfrastructure next to + …
$270,000
Leave a request

Property types in Minsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go