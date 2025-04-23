  1. Realting.com
Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,359
9 1
ID: 25544
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Akol Marine - 24 villas by the sea
Location: Yeni Erenkoy

  • 45 minutes to Iskele

  • 60 minutes to Famagusta

  • 60 minutes to Ercan Airport

  • 80 minutes to Kyrenia

About the project

Akol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, private beach, hotel and restaurant. Due to the peculiarities of the landscape, each villa guarantees its owners magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Real estate parameters

  • Type: villas 3+1

  • Living area: 176 m2

  • Balconies and terraces: 80 m2

  • Total plot area: 256 m2

  • Personal pool: 24 m2

Financial conditions

  • Deposit: 5%

  • Down payment: 40%

  • 60% installment until completion of construction (with the possibility of extension on individual request)

  • Possibility of resale after 50% payment

Infrastructure and improvement

  • Parking in the complex + private parking

  • Central generator

  • Green walking areas

  • Central heating and cooling system

  • Warm floor (optional)

  • High-quality finish, flooring, built-in cabinets in bedrooms and kitchen

Akol Marine is a combination of elegant design, impeccable construction quality and unique location. The villas are ideal for both personal living and long-term investments.

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

