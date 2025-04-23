Cottage village Akol Marine - 24 villy u morya

Akol Marine - 24 villas by the sea
Location: Yeni Erenkoy
45 minutes to Iskele
60 minutes to Famagusta
60 minutes to Ercan Airport
80 minutes to Kyrenia
About the project
Akol Marine is a collection of 24 exclusive twin villas with panoramic sea views. The project is located next to the marina, private beach, hotel and restaurant. Due to the peculiarities of the landscape, each villa guarantees its owners magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Real estate parameters
Type: villas 3+1
Living area: 176 m2
Balconies and terraces: 80 m2
Total plot area: 256 m2
Personal pool: 24 m2
Financial conditions
Deposit: 5%
Down payment: 40%
60% installment until completion of construction (with the possibility of extension on individual request)
Possibility of resale after 50% payment
Infrastructure and improvement
Parking in the complex + private parking
Central generator
Green walking areas
Central heating and cooling system
Warm floor (optional)
High-quality finish, flooring, built-in cabinets in bedrooms and kitchen
Akol Marine is a combination of elegant design, impeccable construction quality and unique location. The villas are ideal for both personal living and long-term investments.