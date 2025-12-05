  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Donji Orahovac
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac

Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac

Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
from
$168,323
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33235
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2720
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 31/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Donji Orahovac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac

A unique low-density residential complex located in a quiet coastal area of Montenegro, just 200 meters from the azure sea. The project is идеально suited both for investment and rental income, as well as for those who value peace, privacy, and the comfort of resort-style living.

 

Key features of the complex:
• Number of apartments: 9
• Floors: 3
• Number of garages: 6.

 

Advantages:
• Spacious terraces with breathtaking views of the bay and mountains
• Gated territory with garages and parking spaces
• Landscaped green areas
• Only 200 meters to the crystal-clear sea
• Swimming pool for residents
• Opportunity to participate in rental programs.

 

Orahovac is a place where mountains meet the sea, where mornings begin with birdsong and every evening ends with a sunset over the Bay of Kotor. One of the most picturesque and tranquil corners of Montenegro, it offers a rare opportunity to live by the sea, surrounded by centuries-old nature, pristine air, and complete serenity.

Location on the map

Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Adriatic pearl resort II
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
from
$297,069
Residence Opatovo
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$405,029
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
Residential complex New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
$217,199
Residential complex Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$360,758
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
from
$168,323
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Show all Residential complex A Star Serenity
Residential complex A Star Serenity
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$145,920
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 32–197 m²
3 real estate properties 3
🏊‍♂️ On the territory: • large swimming pool of about 200 m² • gated landscaped area with greenery • modern children’s playground • peaceful surroundings — ideal for family living and relaxation 🌊 Location advantages: • only 300 meters from the sea • 5 minutes by car to Portonovi — …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.7
215,382
Apartment 2 rooms
197.1
389,040
Studio apartment
31.7
147,816
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Show all Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Residential complex Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$1,74M
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 232–313 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 …
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Show all Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Residential complex The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle.
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$863,089
Finishing options Finished
Buy with cryptocurrency — apartments in Porto Montenegro The Dukley brand is located in the heart of Tivat in a luxury marina, embodying a new level of luxury and lifestyle. The Synchro district is becoming the center of Tivat with a new five-star hotel, beach club with pool and lagoon…
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
05.12.2025
Land in Montenegro: Prices, Areas, and How a Foreigner Can Buy a Plot
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
Show all publications