Residential complex Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac

Residential complex with sea view in Orahovac

A unique low-density residential complex located in a quiet coastal area of Montenegro, just 200 meters from the azure sea. The project is идеально suited both for investment and rental income, as well as for those who value peace, privacy, and the comfort of resort-style living.

Key features of the complex:

• Number of apartments: 9

• Floors: 3

• Number of garages: 6.

Advantages:

• Spacious terraces with breathtaking views of the bay and mountains

• Gated territory with garages and parking spaces

• Landscaped green areas

• Only 200 meters to the crystal-clear sea

• Swimming pool for residents

• Opportunity to participate in rental programs.

Orahovac is a place where mountains meet the sea, where mornings begin with birdsong and every evening ends with a sunset over the Bay of Kotor. One of the most picturesque and tranquil corners of Montenegro, it offers a rare opportunity to live by the sea, surrounded by centuries-old nature, pristine air, and complete serenity.