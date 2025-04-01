Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići

Residential complex in Radanovići.

The residential complex is located in a quiet and safe green area and consists of 72 apartments of various types: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

The location combines proximity to key amenities (schools, shops) and the regional transport network with the tranquility of being away from the city bustle. Low-rise buildings, surrounded by greenery and nature, create an atmosphere of harmony and serenity.

The complex infrastructure includes:

• Underground parking

• Swimming pool

• Children’s playground

• Fenced area.

Each apartment is designed with your comfort in mind: bright rooms, premium materials, and high-quality finishes. Apartments will come equipped with LG air conditioning in every room, hallway furniture, and a Siemens electric stove and oven in the kitchen.

Payment Plan:

An installment plan is available. 20% is paid upon signing the contract, and the remaining amount can be paid over 18 months, with a flexible payment schedule agreed individually.

The ideal choice for families seeking a combination of style, comfort, and harmony with nature.