Residential complex Residential complex in Radanovići

  2. Montenegro
  3. Radanovici
  Residential complex in Radanovići

Residential complex in Radanovići

Radanovici, Montenegro
$98,112
13
ID: 27530
Last update: 01/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Radanovici

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Residential complex in Radanovići.

The residential complex is located in a quiet and safe green area and consists of 72 apartments of various types: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

The location combines proximity to key amenities (schools, shops) and the regional transport network with the tranquility of being away from the city bustle. Low-rise buildings, surrounded by greenery and nature, create an atmosphere of harmony and serenity.

 

The complex infrastructure includes:
• Underground parking
• Swimming pool
• Children’s playground
• Fenced area.

 

Each apartment is designed with your comfort in mind: bright rooms, premium materials, and high-quality finishes. Apartments will come equipped with LG air conditioning in every room, hallway furniture, and a Siemens electric stove and oven in the kitchen.

 

Payment Plan:
An installment plan is available. 20% is paid upon signing the contract, and the remaining amount can be paid over 18 months, with a flexible payment schedule agreed individually.

 

The ideal choice for families seeking a combination of style, comfort, and harmony with nature.

Location on the map

Radanovici, Montenegro

