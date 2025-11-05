Townhouse Palace Florio by Concord

The location of the Florio Palace is situated along a local coastal road, only 5 meters from the sea. The immediate surroundings of the palace are characterized by the historical core of the settlement of Prčanj, the natural landscape, and the presence of several individual cultural and historical monuments. On the opposite side of the road, there are ponte-mandraći (authentic stone-built docks) with moorings for small boats, one of which belongs to the palace.

The palace was built in the mid-17th century by the very influential and wealthy Florio family. It features wide corridors, solid wooden doors with paneling, and a luxuriously treated section of the first floor, which is highly representative. On the first floor, there is a reception area with a representative salon. It was created around 1800 in the Empire style. The originally preserved salon (from floor to ceiling) represents one of the best examples of this style in the Bay of Kotor.

Through a comprehensive reconstruction, the palace retains its existing dimensions and number of floors. On the ground floor, there will be a large kitchen, a wine cellar area, and a tavern — an ideal space for gatherings, with walls decorated by preserved historical documents about the palace and the Florio family. From the first floor, via the preserved monumental stone staircase made of Brač stone, one reaches the green salon and fireplace room, which lead out to a balcony offering a view of the Bay of Kotor. On this floor, there is also the palace dining room and kitchen. The second floor features master bedrooms, while an additional space in the attic includes a room with a bathroom.

The palace courtyard is rich in amenities, including a summer kitchen with a central fireplace, as well as a relaxation area with a spa and gym. A large swimming pool is located in the central part of the courtyard. In addition to the palace, there is also a chapel dating from 1798, an old well, and a garage for six vehicles, on top of which is a terrace area for socializing and relaxation, offering a view of the Bay of Kotor.