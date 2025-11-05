  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Townhouse Palace Florio by Concord

Townhouse Palace Florio by Concord

Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$3,48M
from
$5,801/m²
BTC
41.4018299
ETH
2 170.0469133
USDT
3 441 280.6034930
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32609
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Prcanj

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

The location of the Florio Palace is situated along a local coastal road, only 5 meters from the sea. The immediate surroundings of the palace are characterized by the historical core of the settlement of Prčanj, the natural landscape, and the presence of several individual cultural and historical monuments. On the opposite side of the road, there are ponte-mandraći (authentic stone-built docks) with moorings for small boats, one of which belongs to the palace.

The palace was built in the mid-17th century by the very influential and wealthy Florio family. It features wide corridors, solid wooden doors with paneling, and a luxuriously treated section of the first floor, which is highly representative. On the first floor, there is a reception area with a representative salon. It was created around 1800 in the Empire style. The originally preserved salon (from floor to ceiling) represents one of the best examples of this style in the Bay of Kotor.

Through a comprehensive reconstruction, the palace retains its existing dimensions and number of floors. On the ground floor, there will be a large kitchen, a wine cellar area, and a tavern — an ideal space for gatherings, with walls decorated by preserved historical documents about the palace and the Florio family. From the first floor, via the preserved monumental stone staircase made of Brač stone, one reaches the green salon and fireplace room, which lead out to a balcony offering a view of the Bay of Kotor. On this floor, there is also the palace dining room and kitchen. The second floor features master bedrooms, while an additional space in the attic includes a room with a bathroom.

The palace courtyard is rich in amenities, including a summer kitchen with a central fireplace, as well as a relaxation area with a spa and gym. A large swimming pool is located in the central part of the courtyard. In addition to the palace, there is also a chapel dating from 1798, an old well, and a garage for six vehicles, on top of which is a terrace area for socializing and relaxation, offering a view of the Bay of Kotor.

Location on the map

Prcanj, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$84,371
Club house Verona house
Budva, Montenegro
from
$117,467
Club house TIVAT KLUBNYY KOMPLEKS
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$145,776
Townhouse ROSKOSNYE TAUNHAUSY I APARTAMENTY V DONE LASTVE
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Price on request
Club house BUDVA CENTAR
Budva, Montenegro
from
$228,377
You are viewing
Townhouse Palace Florio by Concord
Prcanj, Montenegro
from
$3,48M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
$108,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Townhouse on 2 floors 45 sq m, fully equipped with furniture and dishes and all necessary household appliancesWith a beautiful view of Savin Cook and its local areaPrice 99 000 euros without furniture or 125,000 euros turnkey
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Show all Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$483,975
VAT
Finishing options Finished
BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income. Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income. The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow. By investing …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Show all Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Villa PRESTIZNYE VILLY OT ZASTROJSMKA V TIVATE
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
GATE Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
05.11.2025
How Much Does a Short-term Rental in Montenegro Bring? We Calculate Profits on Real Objects
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
29.10.2025
From 2020 to 2025: How Much do Families Earn and How Much do They Spend in Montenegro — Official Review
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
08.10.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy an Apartment in Montenegro — We Talked to an Expert
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
Show all publications