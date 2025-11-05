  1. Realting.com
Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL

Kavac, Montenegro
Price on request
;
26
ID: 32956
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 539035
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Village
    Kavac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

The services of the Agency for the confrontation of the deal "under the key" is free for the buyer!!!

Turnkey delivery time: Beginning of 2027. (depends on the filling of the complete set at the request of buyers).

Structure of the project: Villa area from 180 m2. Area of land - from 500 m2

The structure of the complex includes 3 villas with a garage, as well as 3 villas with double parking

Facilities:
Prestigious residential complex with excellent location. Panoramic view of the sea and the city. Private pool on the grounds. Modern architectural design and high quality of construction. The price includes the services of the designer and the standard equipment of the villa. (Finishing of rooms - flooring parquet / ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted in any color of their choice. Full exterior finish - facade, roof, drains. All engineering systems - electrician on the project, sewerage, water, single boiler for the house, inverter - multisplit air conditioners in rooms, warm floor in bathrooms and common rooms (except bedrooms), ventilation system, video surveillance. Bathrooms, tiles, plumbing. The front terrace. In addition, each villa has a parking space, which provides additional comfort and functionality. Each house is elegantly furnished, has a modern interior, finishes of high quality materials and perfect layout. Possible installment payments on favorable terms.

Location:

  • In walking distance all the necessary infrastructure;
  • Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 20 minutes by car;
  • The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and the airport of Podgorica - 50 minutes by car;

We will help you get a residence permit for real estate!!!
Let’s help you out and rent out!!

With our help, you will acquire a liquid object that will bring you income!
FREE CONSULTATION!!!

Location on the map

Kavac, Montenegro
Grocery stores

Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL
Kavac, Montenegro
Price on request
