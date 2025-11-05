Villa EKSKLUZIVNYJ KOMPLEKS IZ SOVREMENNYH ROSKOSNYH VILL

The services of the Agency for the confrontation of the deal "under the key" is free for the buyer!!!



Turnkey delivery time: Beginning of 2027. (depends on the filling of the complete set at the request of buyers).



Structure of the project: Villa area from 180 m2. Area of land - from 500 m2



The structure of the complex includes 3 villas with a garage, as well as 3 villas with double parking



Facilities:

Prestigious residential complex with excellent location. Panoramic view of the sea and the city. Private pool on the grounds. Modern architectural design and high quality of construction. The price includes the services of the designer and the standard equipment of the villa. (Finishing of rooms - flooring parquet / ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted in any color of their choice. Full exterior finish - facade, roof, drains. All engineering systems - electrician on the project, sewerage, water, single boiler for the house, inverter - multisplit air conditioners in rooms, warm floor in bathrooms and common rooms (except bedrooms), ventilation system, video surveillance. Bathrooms, tiles, plumbing. The front terrace. In addition, each villa has a parking space, which provides additional comfort and functionality. Each house is elegantly furnished, has a modern interior, finishes of high quality materials and perfect layout. Possible installment payments on favorable terms.



Location:

In walking distance all the necessary infrastructure;

Tivat Airport and Porto Montenegro - 20 minutes by car;

The capital of Montenegro Podgorica and the airport of Podgorica - 50 minutes by car;

