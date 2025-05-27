Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
28
Prcanj
142
Dobrota
95
Kotor
87
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For sale we offer a country house with three bedrooms in the area of ​​Muo, Kotor. The ar…
$478,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$506,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Sale Kotor № S324 For sale luxury villa in classic style, expensive furniture and appliances…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For Sale! Villa in a scenic location in the Bay of Kotor, Prčanj. This beautiful villa is…
$1,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet place, prchan A two -story house with an area of ​​123 m & SUP2 is sol…
$291,653
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A magnificent villa is offered for sale in the village of Krimovitsa, on the Budva Riviera. …
$2,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dub, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house is for sale in the village of Dub, Kotorska opština. The facility was built b…
$564,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
House consists from ground floor where there are 2 bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom …
$285,357
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$174,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an old stone house on the first line from the sea in the historical village of Prca…
$593,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique house with a panoramic view of the Boko-Kotor Bay, Shkalyari district, Kotor is for…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kubasi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kubasi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$583,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet location, prčanj Forsale: Atwo-Storyhousewitalareaof123M ², Featuringthree
$291,653
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale 3040. Townhouses in the village of Vranovichi near the turn of the road to Bigovo PROMO…
$248,804
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
For sale Krimovica 2170. The villa, with an area of 320 m2, is located on a plot of about 15…
$1,41M
Leave a request
8 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
8 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 637 m²
We offer for sale a unique apartment building with a huge plot in Kavac. Living area – 637 s…
$738,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Area: 305 m2 (250 m2 + 55 m2 terrace) Land area: 700 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Famil…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zagora, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zagora, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
House for sale No. S837. Villa with three bedrooms with swimming pool, 2 bathrooms and a lar…
$575,538
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
We offer a beautiful house located in Kotor in the settlement of Shkaljari with an area of 4…
$856,627
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Villa structure: Kitchen-Gstinaya; 4 Supers; 4-Vani;   Terransancrice 89M2. Bassay
$470,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
$411,676
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dub, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
$705,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$944,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Kotor Municipality

villas
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go