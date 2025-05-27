Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
28
Prcanj
142
Dobrota
95
Kotor
87
802 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, architecturally designed new gorgeous townhouse with unobstructed stunning panoramic…
$474,420
Private seller
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For sale we offer a country house with three bedrooms in the area of ​​Muo, Kotor. The ar…
$478,670
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
8 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
8 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 368 m²
Two seafront villas in the Bay of Kotor. Plot area 897 m2. The area of the larger villa is 2…
$1,34M
7 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Unique house from the 17th century on the first line, with a garage and a berth. The total a…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Location: village. Kindness House area: 100 sq.m. Courtyard area: 75 sq.m. + 25 sq.m. terrac…
$676,408
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Villa in Dobrota 1 line from the sea, located in the sunniest place of the Bay of Kotor. Hou…
$837,458
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Visnjevo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Visnjevo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
wp:paragraphA dream on the Adriatic coast! Villa in the gated community of Krymovitsa is for…
$415,075
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
New luxury house for sale in Prcanj, Kotor. House with an area of 200 m2 has a swimming p…
$590,719
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Comfort and luxury in one of the most beautiful corners of Montenegro!We present to your att…
$1,03M
2 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
For sale a one-story house in the Bay of Kotor in Prchanj, in a quiet location with a sea vi…
$212,452
7 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Two houses for sale with an area of ​​300m2 and 100m2 in Muo. The houses are located just …
$1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet place Krimovica, 9 km away from Budva, a villa with wonderful sea views is for sa…
$2,73M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa consisting of: 4 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), a g…
$1,56M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house in Dobrota, Montenegro
6 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
House in Dobrota, 50 m from the sea. It has a living room with kitchen, bathroom, pantry, te…
$706,415
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
The villa is offered on the first line by the sea, in the village of Koliv. The villa consis…
$986,464
Villa 3 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - 3 bedrooms, cozy, green kindergarten To the sea 100m. Vil…
$369,019
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
House for sale in the Old Town in Kotor. It consists of a ground floor and two floors with t…
$684,017
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This villa in the village. Kindness is a stone, restored house with 4 bedrooms and its pier …
$1,30M
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale Krimovica #6046. Villa with a swimming pool in the picturesque village of Krimovica…
$432,936
House 12 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 245 m²
Budva Riviera, Kotor Municipality, Krimovica District. Three-storey house Distance to the s…
$217,601
House in Skaljari, Montenegro
House
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 133 m²
The house of 133 m2 consists of three separate apartments. Ideal investment for short-term r…
$284,116
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 507 m²
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms Gara…
$1,74M
6 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
House for sale in Muo area, Kotor municipality. Total area of the house is 145 m2, and it is…
$569,992
2 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2162: Unique Historic House in Kotor, Škaljari For sale is a fully renovated and move-…
$614,550
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Total area: 373 sq.m. Internal area: 291 sq.m. Total area of ​​the plot: 1830 sq.m. + part o…
$1,91M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
A two-story stone villa for sale in a quiet location far fr om the city noise in the village…
$528,538
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$506,696
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Sale Kotor № S324 For sale luxury villa in classic style, expensive furniture and appliances…
$1,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
A two-story, neat house with a beautiful garden just 2 minutes walk from the sea. Within wal…
$509,990
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 9 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 731 m²
A luxury, Mediterranean complex consisting of a first-line villa and a mini-hotel in Stoliv,…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English

