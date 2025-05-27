Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
13
Prcanj
68
Dobrota
53
Kotor
35
356 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Location: village. Kindness House area: 100 sq.m. Courtyard area: 75 sq.m. + 25 sq.m. terrac…
$676,408
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Villa in Dobrota 1 line from the sea, located in the sunniest place of the Bay of Kotor. Hou…
$837,458
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Visnjevo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Visnjevo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
wp:paragraphA dream on the Adriatic coast! Villa in the gated community of Krymovitsa is for…
$415,075
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Comfort and luxury in one of the most beautiful corners of Montenegro!We present to your att…
$1,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet place Krimovica, 9 km away from Budva, a villa with wonderful sea views is for sa…
$2,73M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa consisting of: 4 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), a g…
$1,56M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
The villa is offered on the first line by the sea, in the village of Koliv. The villa consis…
$986,464
Villa 3 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - 3 bedrooms, cozy, green kindergarten To the sea 100m. Vil…
$369,019
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This villa in the village. Kindness is a stone, restored house with 4 bedrooms and its pier …
$1,30M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 507 m²
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms Gara…
$1,74M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
A two-story stone villa for sale in a quiet location far fr om the city noise in the village…
$528,538
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$506,696
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
A two-story, neat house with a beautiful garden just 2 minutes walk from the sea. Within wal…
$509,990
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 9 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 731 m²
A luxury, Mediterranean complex consisting of a first-line villa and a mini-hotel in Stoliv,…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 500 m²
A magnificent villa in the Skaljari settlement in Kotor, far from the hustle and bustle of t…
$838,946
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 rooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 526 m²
Villa area: 526 m2 Yard and terraces area: 330 m2 Pool: 70 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 …
$6,66M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 400 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Garage Mediterra…
$920,603
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 7 rooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Area: 510 m2 (450 m2 + attic 60 m2) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic Garage pl…
$1,97M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
House layout: - on the lower level there is a garage and storage room - on the first residen…
$483,149
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
Property Description Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 497 m²
The villa in the village of Prchan is a four-story estate with 4 bedrooms, a large garden, a…
$4,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
Ten villas, each of which has three bedrooms, its own kindergarten on 1 line in an elite com…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
$894,336
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 11 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Location: village. Orahovac Villa area: 500 sq.m. Plot area: 500 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 1…
$1,61M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Orahovac is a great place for a family holiday. It offers many amenities, including wonderfu…
$246,943
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,54M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
Modern, newly built 5 bedroom villa located in the center of Dobrota in Kotor. This truly un…
$2,60M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 497 m²
The villa is located in Prcanj, 4 km from Kotor. The floors are divided on basement, ground…
Price on request
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 339 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views, 339m2 - Morinj. Ground floor - kitchen, billiard roo…
$727,991
