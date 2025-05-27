Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
28
Prcanj
142
Dobrota
95
Kotor
87
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For sale we offer a country house with three bedrooms in the area of ​​Muo, Kotor. The ar…
$478,670
House in Skaljari, Montenegro
House
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 133 m²
The house of 133 m2 consists of three separate apartments. Ideal investment for short-term r…
$284,116
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Sale Kotor № S324 For sale luxury villa in classic style, expensive furniture and appliances…
$1,62M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
Modern, newly built 5 bedroom villa located in the center of Dobrota in Kotor. This truly un…
$2,60M
5 bedroom house in Bigova, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bigova, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the village of Bigovo, between Budva and Tivat. Villa of 230m2 plus gue…
$488,936
1 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Mala kuća u mirnom odmaralištu, bukvalno 10 minuta vožnje od Budve. Kuća ima dva nivoa,…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
House structure: 1st story: kitchen-living room, bathroom; 2-story: 3-fan, bathroom, terrassvidoma
$355,729
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A magnificent villa is offered for sale in the village of Krimovitsa, on the Budva Riviera. …
$2,20M
3 bedroom house in Dub, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house is for sale in the village of Dub, Kotorska opština. The facility was built b…
$564,849
3 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa structure: 3 -fan, kitchen, living room, office, 4
$472,657
6 bedroom house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
$1,46M
3 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Location: Perast, Montenegro House area: 160 sq. meters Plot area: 150 sq. meters Number of …
$814,806
2 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
To the beach of yaz 5 minutes. by car. Budva 5 km. Number of storeys -2. The second floor i…
$157,012
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
4 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
A villa with a pool is sold and with a sea view. The area of ​​the villa 450M2. Plot 4…
$542,375
4 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Prcanj, Kotor Family house 100 m2 on a plot of 557 m2 with 4 bedrooms only 40 meters from t…
$382,265
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa first line to the sea Stoliv. Year of construction: 2025 Bedrooms: 5 Ba…
$1,56M
3 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$174,177
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$364,896
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kubasi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kubasi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$583,021
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 3
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$497,586
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
We offer for sale an authentic stone house on the first line in Dobrota with an area of 166 …
$982,800
2 bedroom house in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale 3040. Townhouses in the village of Vranovichi near the turn of the road to Bigovo PROMO…
$248,804
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
For sale Krimovica 2170. The villa, with an area of 320 m2, is located on a plot of about 15…
$1,41M
2 bedroom house in Kubasi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kubasi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic detached property under construction with amazing views. Situated in a quiet villa…
$270,908
8 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
8 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 637 m²
We offer for sale a unique apartment building with a huge plot in Kavac. Living area – 637 s…
$738,840
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
