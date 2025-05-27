Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
3
Skaljari
4
Kavac
4
Donji Orahovac
5
28 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, architecturally designed new gorgeous townhouse with unobstructed stunning panoramic…
$474,420
3 bedroom townthouse in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale is an old stone house, with a total area of ​​140 sq.m, with a beautiful view of th…
$334,293
3 bedroom townthouse in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT OFFER 🔥 Townhouse, Pobrde (Vranovići) Townhouse in Pobrde — a quiet and green locati…
$146,124
3 bedroom townthouse in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Four-storey townhouse in the residential complex in Vranovici for your comfortable recreatio…
$341,995
3 bedroom townthouse in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Townhouse with pool in Orahovac near Kotor. The house area is 150 m2 and the plot area is…
$497,447
3 bedroom townthouse in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
Townhouse in the club village, Separate territory, pool, video surveillance, Landscaping, Pl…
$293,044
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$364,896
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Kotor. The …
$1,63M
3 bedroom townthouse in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 232 m²
We offer for sale a renovated stone house of 232 m2 on the first line to the sea in Dobrota,…
$1,31M
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigova, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigova, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, not far from the cities of Tivat and Koto…
$409,358
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$387,861
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
3 bedroom townthouse in Lipci, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Lipci, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning Stone House by the Best Bay, Bay of Kotor, Lipci A stone townhouse is available …
$325,144
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
$411,676
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$373,311
3 bedroom townthouse in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
$471,092
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$293,023
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse #1 – 147 m2 – 245.000€ Townhouse #2 – 142 m2 – 245.000€ There is the possibili…
$263,012
Townhouse in Radanovici, Montenegro
Townhouse
Radanovici, Montenegro
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
$287,910
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$343,444
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of Kotor. In …
$202,088
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
$460,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigova, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigova, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse with swimming pool and sauna in a closed villageLocation: Montenegro, near Tivat, …
$384,055
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Stone house (townhouse) on the first line with private yard and parking, Muo, Kotor. The …
$549,428
