Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
28
Prcanj
142
Dobrota
95
Kotor
87
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
103 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For sale we offer a country house with three bedrooms in the area of ​​Muo, Kotor. The ar…
$478,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
The villa is offered on the first line by the sea, in the village of Koliv. The villa consis…
$986,464
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 245 m²
Budva Riviera, Kotor Municipality, Krimovica District. Three-storey house Distance to the s…
$217,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2162: Unique Historic House in Kotor, Škaljari For sale is a fully renovated and move-…
$614,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
8 bedroom House in Muo, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 440 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. A three -story building on the first line by the s…
$1,78M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Budva Riviera, Kotor community, Krimovica district. Three-storey villa - miniotel with swimm…
$454,792
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1686 Cozy First-Line House for Sale in Lepetane Location: Tivat, Lepetane, first l…
$435,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Koshtanitsa district.  Ancient three -storey house on the first line by…
$418,407
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
House structure: 1st story: kitchen-living room, bathroom; 2-story: 3-fan, bathroom, terrassvidoma
$355,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Description Budvan Riviera, Kotor community, Krimovitsa district, Vishnevo village. New hous…
$283,106
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet place, prchan A two -story house with an area of ​​123 m & SUP2 is sol…
$291,653
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale is a two-story house with excellent sea views, in the settlement of Prchan, near th…
$373,818
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
$1,73M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa structure: 3 -fan, kitchen, living room, office, 4
$472,657
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
House in the village of Prchan, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The windows and terraces of this house …
$259,596
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villa structure: Kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 large terraces. Barbecue c…
$402,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury villa is situated in a prime location, offering breathtaking panoramic views of …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
It offers a beautiful two-story house with an area of ​ ​ 265 m2 in Dobrota, on the shores o…
$1,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an old stone house on the first line from the sea in the historical village of Prca…
$593,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
For sale a three-storey house in the village of Muo, three kilometers from the city of Kotor…
$591,878
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet location, prčanj Forsale: Atwo-Storyhousewitalareaof123M ², Featuringthree
$291,653
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
House with sea view in Kotor In a beautiful remote from the city fuss of Prchan, which is lo…
$519,191
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. An old four -story stone mansion on the first line by the…
$1,70M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villa in 2 floors. 1st floor: kitchen-living room, hallway, bathroom. 2nd floor: 2 bedrooms,…
$262,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Description: Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Kavach district. Four -storey house. The distance to the s…
$378,404
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
A new, fully furnished villa of class " suite " in Stoliva. The villa is on the first line b…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Kotor Municipality

villas
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go