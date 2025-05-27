Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Kotor Municipality
  Residential
  House
  Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
28
Prcanj
142
Dobrota
95
Kotor
87
41 property total found
6 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Budva Riviera, Kotor community, Krimovica district. Three-storey villa - miniotel with swimm…
$454,792
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 339 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views, 339m2 - Morinj. Ground floor - kitchen, billiard roo…
$727,991
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
3 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Villa structure: Kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 large terraces. Barbecue c…
$402,810
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
A villa with a pool is sold and with a sea view. The area of ​​the villa 450M2. Plot 4…
$542,375
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique house with a panoramic view of the Boko-Kotor Bay, Shkalyari district, Kotor is for…
$1,02M
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,82M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
A new, fully furnished villa of class " suite " in Stoliva. The villa is on the first line b…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Skaljari, Montenegro
House
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 125 m²
Kotor, Skaljari Two-storey modern house. Each window offers a stunning view of the Bay of…
$467,994
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
$1,90M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Radanovici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Villa structure: 3 floors:   kitchen-living room, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 large terraces…
$1,65M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 1 000 m²
Modern designer villa with sea view Krimovici, Kotor. 1000 m2 on a plot of 1150 m2 In tota…
$2,41M
4 bedroom house in Skaljari, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
We offer a beautiful house located in Kotor in the settlement of Shkaljari with an area of 4…
$856,627
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Hillage structure: The kitchen-living room, 3 soup, 1 Sanuzel, 3-Vannaya, pantry. 4 Terrase…
$735,245
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
We offer for sale a modern villa of 360 square meters with a rooftop pool in the Kotor villa…
$762,177
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
turnkey villa. The structure of the villa: kitchen-living room, 4 bedrooms,   1 bathroom, 2…
$675,266
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$373,311
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dub, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
$705,408
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of the Bay, the village of Morin Villanapoliniolinimor, located
$729,133
Villa 5 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For Sale. Luxury Villa in the Bay of Kotor. A modern residence with high-end finishes, ex…
$2,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 308 m²
We offer for sale a luxury residence located in the heart of Montenegro’s stunning Bay of Ko…
$1,26M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Stoliv, Boka Kotorska Bay. Luxury villa 240 m2 on a plot of 600 m2 with 6 bedrooms on 3 flo…
$889,050
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj A villa located on the first line of the sea in a pictu…
$729,133
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa in traditional style, Budva Kotor in Crimovica. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom…
$513,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for Sale in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj. Exclusive seafront villa, located just 10 min…
$764,568
3 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Areas and the structure of villas: Siece the1rd design !!! Square: 160m2 plate: 350m23 st…
$385,399
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

