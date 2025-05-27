Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
28
Prcanj
142
Dobrota
95
Kotor
87
270 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For sale we offer a country house with three bedrooms in the area of ​​Muo, Kotor. The ar…
$478,670
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Location: village. Kindness House area: 100 sq.m. Courtyard area: 75 sq.m. + 25 sq.m. terrac…
$676,408
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Villa in Dobrota 1 line from the sea, located in the sunniest place of the Bay of Kotor. Hou…
$837,458
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa consisting of: 4 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), a g…
$1,56M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
House 12 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 245 m²
Budva Riviera, Kotor Municipality, Krimovica District. Three-storey house Distance to the s…
$217,601
House in Skaljari, Montenegro
House
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 133 m²
The house of 133 m2 consists of three separate apartments. Ideal investment for short-term r…
$284,116
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubraljevina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$506,696
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Sale Kotor № S324 For sale luxury villa in classic style, expensive furniture and appliances…
$1,62M
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 4
D11-002. Stone house close to the sea in Dobrota, KotorFor sale.  Stone house with a plot c…
$648,106
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
House layout: - on the lower level there is a garage and storage room - on the first residen…
$483,149
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
8 bedroom House in Muo, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 440 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. A three -story building on the first line by the s…
$1,78M
6 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Budva Riviera, Kotor community, Krimovica district. Three-storey villa - miniotel with swimm…
$454,792
2 bedroom house in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-350-2. New Beautiful Project two-floor townhouse for 1 family in KavacFor sale!  Convinie…
$361,375
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 11 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Location: village. Orahovac Villa area: 500 sq.m. Plot area: 500 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 1…
$1,61M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 419 m²
Modern, newly built 5 bedroom villa located in the center of Dobrota in Kotor. This truly un…
$2,60M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 339 m²
Modern villa with panoramic sea views, 339m2 - Morinj. Ground floor - kitchen, billiard roo…
$727,991
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1686 Cozy First-Line House for Sale in Lepetane Location: Tivat, Lepetane, first l…
$435,152
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Three-storey house on the 1st line of the sea, 2 steps from the beach. Great investment! - …
$509,990
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 139 m²
An ancient stone house a few steps from the sea with an amazing view and a large plot. The h…
$450,939
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
A three-storey villa on the 1st line of the sea with a guest house is an excellent option bo…
$1,72M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
3 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Koshtanitsa district.  Ancient three -storey house on the first line by…
$418,407
5 bedroom house in Bigova, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bigova, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the village of Bigovo, between Budva and Tivat. Villa of 230m2 plus gue…
$488,936
3 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-003. Top Offer - Stone house in Dobrota , Kotor For sale - The house whose one part is o…
$309,092
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
$1,73M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A magnificent villa is offered for sale in the village of Krimovitsa, on the Budva Riviera. …
$2,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Beautiful architecture, elaborate layout and interiors, well-kept garden, amazing sea and mo…
$676,408
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram
3 bedroom house in Dub, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dub, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
A new house is for sale in the village of Dub, Kotorska opština. The facility was built b…
$564,849
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
For sale stone house, in the small resort Prchan, with a total area of 356 m2, which is 10 m…
$1,45M
3 bedroom house in Krimovice, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Krimovice, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa structure: 3 -fan, kitchen, living room, office, 4
$472,657
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски

