Terraced Apartments for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We present a wonderful attic apartment located in Dobrota (Kotor), in a beautifully restored…
$341,907
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Exclusive apartment in the prestigious Boka Gardens complex for sale. Boka Gardens is a p…
$483,303
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. The new residential twenty -four apartment co…
$220,594
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2287 Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Gated Residential Complex in Kavač, Kotor …
$165,050
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
A choice there are apartments with an area of ​​24 m2 to 51m2   Studio: 32 m2 - 64 900 € …
$66,444
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
$142,789
1 bedroom apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Kotor County, Radanovici area. New one-bedroom apartment in a three-story apartment building…
$134,044
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The area of the apartment is 90 square meters.m. Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Floor 1 Terrace …
$298,471
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large terrace…
$225,825
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartment in the complex of villas in Tivat For sale spacious and environmentally friendly l…
$285,555
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
$276,159
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious two-bedroom apartment of 74 square meters with panoramic sea v…
$276,443
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Community Kotor, Kavach district. New residential complex with a pool The buyer is exempted…
$208,504
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential co…
$405,433
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Boka Kotorsky Bay, the area of ​​kindness. New apartments from the developer with two and th…
$189,202
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Boka Kotorsky Bay, the area of ​​kindness. New apartments from the developer with two and th…
$229,205
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Community Kotor, Kavach district. New residential complex with a pool The buyer is exempted…
$176,426
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
$303,264
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 181 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Muo district. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300 m S…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The area of the apartment is 92 square meters.m. Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Floor 2 Terrace …
$298,471
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with three bedrooms in a new residential comple…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a spacious apartment in Dobrota with a huge terrace and views of the sea and mounta…
$270,785
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is for those who like to relax on the terrace with beautiful sea views. The wi…
$225,511
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Community Kotor, Kavach district. New residential complex with a pool The buyer is exempted…
$254,481
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with four bedrooms in a new residential complex…
Price on request
