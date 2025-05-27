Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
22 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Penthouse in Dobrota 400 m2 including terrace. Penthouse contains 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. …
$658,943
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 68 square meters in a gated comple…
$336,996
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex apartment in new residential compound in Boka Bay in Risan.   The apartment enjoy…
$324,692
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
Two-bedroom apartment 136 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The …
$461,486
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/3
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service   This is …
$164,762
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
One-bedroom apartment 58 sq. meters in the LAVENDER BAY complex in the small coastal village…
$181,551
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/4
Tree-bedroom apartment 198 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The…
$703,952
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
The apartment with designer renovation in Risan is located in a chamber complex with a priva…
$267,093
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with 5-star hotel services by a renowned …
$353,843
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful apartment with two bedrooms and sea views. The building is loc…
$154,679
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury three-bedroom apartment in the most beautiful part of the Bay of Kotor, in the town o…
$703,696
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/4
Two bedroom apartment with living room and two bathrooms is situated in new residential deve…
$459,777
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale an excellent two-bedroom apartment with an area of 65 square meters in a c…
$210,622
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully furnished, recently renovated 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the heart of the old tow…
$569,350
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern furnished 3-bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool, located in the villa…
$357,729
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
This fully furnished apartment is located on the ground floor of a club residential complex …
$363,370
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
One-bedroom apartment 61 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The a…
$262,114
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse in a club residential compound of 5 apartments with pool in the town Risan, Kotor …
$520,766
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Bigova, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bigova, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Bigovo. Studio 30m2 is located in a small apartment building w…
$89,569
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury proper…
$422,425
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment with an open Bay view is located in settlement of Prcanj, Kotor.   …
$284,367
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious penthouse with 4 bedrooms is located in a new residential complex with a swimming …
$683,220
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski

