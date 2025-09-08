Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
9
Kotor
3
Donji Orahovac
4
Condo Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
Condo 1 room in Radanovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Radanovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 4
The new residential complex with a swimming pool for 54 residential units is located in one …
$106,825
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Morinj, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 3
The new club complex is located on the first line in close proximity to the village of Kosta…
$184,425
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex in Montenegro on the shore of the Gulf of Kotor of the Adriatic Sea. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Condo 2 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
Spacious apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Lavender Bay complex, located in t…
$234,265
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment with a total area of 97 m2 in a residential complex, which is built in the …
$409,964
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
"Saint Mattew place" is an incredibly cozy, buried in the crowns of evergreen Mediterranean …
$292,831
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant life by the sea – your exclusive home in the heart of the Bay of KotorDiscover refin…
$878,494
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
See all the apartments in the complex!! The new complex is located in the Bay of Kotor, jus…
$139,681
Leave a request
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
The residential complex in Dobrota is a modern ensemble of buildings, in close proximity to …
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Kavac, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Investment in comfort and prestige in the heart of KavachThe modern premium residential comp…
$105,419
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale with panoramic views in Dobrota, Boka-Kotor Bay Discover life by the sea …
$696,938
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
The life you dreamed of We present you an exclusive residential complex, the embodiment of e…
$299,391
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury apartment by the sea in Stoliv with views of Perast and the Virgin Islands Discover a…
$304,545
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/7
Modern apartment in Dobrota, near the historical Kotor A spacious one-bedroom apartment of 6…
$279,947
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Luxury apartment with panoramic views - Kotor, Montenegro We present to your attention an ex…
$498,443
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex in the Bay of Kotor – harmony of style, nature and comfort This e…
$258,769
Leave a request
Condo in Sisici, Montenegro
Condo
Sisici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a new modern house, only 11 km to the city of Budva, to Old Kotor 15 km, to Ti…
$83,633
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
The object is located in a quiet, cozy place remote from the bustle of the city. You will al…
$152,272
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A new tourist village in Dobrota, consisting of a boutique hotel, first line villas and a be…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Condo 1 room in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residential complex in Budva near the beach YazNew residential project located in the…
$91,363
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in the village of Orahovac, Kotor municipality. The historic city of…
$543,495
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant apartment with 2 bedrooms in Orakhovets, Kotor – a unique place under UNESCO protect…
$386,537
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/3
In one of the most beautiful corners of the Bay of Kotor - in picturesque Kostantsica - an e…
$374,824
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$340,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$487,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$137,230
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go