  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
427 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We present a wonderful attic apartment located in Dobrota (Kotor), in a beautifully restored…
$341,907
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Two-storey apartment with 3 bedrooms in the most developed area of ​​the village. Dobrota is…
$246,943
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Exclusive apartment in the prestigious Boka Gardens complex for sale. Boka Gardens is a p…
$483,303
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A truly luxurious apartment of 141 m2 with three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room wi…
$521,697
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/2
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment with…
Price on request
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool 2 steps from the sea in the vill…
$338,204
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. The new residential twenty -four apartment co…
$220,594
3 bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
$320,182
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
New, exclusive house under construction 5 minutes from the sea in one of the best areas of t…
$719,355
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We present to your attention two two-room apartments with an area of 49 and 42 square meters…
$85,582
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern, fully furnished apartment in a new building in Dobrot. The apartment is located just…
$268,416
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Kotor County, Radanovici area. New one-bedroom apartment in a three-story apartment building…
$134,044
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The area of the apartment is 90 square meters.m. Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Floor 1 Terrace …
$298,471
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$181,566
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$526,310
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms and its own garden/terrace in the village. Prcanj. Apartment…
$179,839
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy one-bedroom apartment with two spacious terraces in a quiet suburb of Tivat. The apa…
$136,049
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with sea views in the village. Kindness is a great solution for a …
$198,628
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large terrace…
$225,825
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bigova, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bigova, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Selling ID3603. We offer a luxurious and very cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms and amazing pan…
$271,862
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$226,747
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious one-bedroom apartment of 54 square meters in Dobrota. The a…
$228,220
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing apartments in Dobrota for sale: located in Dobrota, Montenegro, in the immediate vic…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartment in the complex of villas in Tivat For sale spacious and environmentally friendly l…
$285,555
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
A rare offer - a new 1-bedroom apartment with a terrace with frontal, panoramic views of the…
$196,481
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
