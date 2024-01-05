Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Perast
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Perast, Montenegro

1 BHK
17
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
53 properties total found
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Luxurious apartments of various structures, within a 5-star Resort, are located right on the…
€332,250
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Unique stone villa with poolin classic Mediterranean style for sale, Perast, Montenegro.Gros…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Club house with six apartments, located just 100 meters from the sea (Stoliv, Kotor). On one…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€134,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€115,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Two 1-bedroom apartments with an area of 56 m2 and 48 m2 are located in the town of Stoliv, …
€115,200
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
Recently renovated and carefully designed stone house with stunning views of the sea and Our…
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A11-053. Two bedroom apartment with a sea view For sale -  lovely apartment in Kostanjica. B…
€230,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 46 square meters in Stoliv. The ap…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
We offer for sale a three-bedroom apartment with an area of 124 square meters in Stoliv. The…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment located in the village. Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​56 m2 in the town of Stoliv, just …
€134,400
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
The apartments are located in a residential complex 100 meters from the sea.  71 and 98m2  A…
€127,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
A unique offer in one of the best places in the Bay of Bocotor, in Orahovac. Apartment with …
€160,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
A11-050. Spacious aparment 50 meters from the sea For sale - amazing spacious apartments siz…
€200,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
A11-037. Apartment in StolivFor sale - Apartment in Stoliv, close to the a sea.  The apartm…
€156,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-024. Duplex apartment on the first line to the a sea in Perast For sale - First line apa…
€500,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-022. Amazing one of a kind duplex in Boka Bay For sale - Amazing duplex situated in the …
€340,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Object code - 1.26.13.11590Apartment, 1 bedroom, Boko – Kotor Bay, Stoliv Apartment with 1 b…
€130,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Perast, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
A unique offer in the real estate market of Montenegro. Apartment with two bedrooms and a hu…
€395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A11-005. Apartment on the first line in PerastFor sale - apartment on the first line in Pera…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
NUM 4567 Apartment for sale in Donji Stoliv, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has…
€100,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 565 m²
Unique property for sale in Montenegro, ancient luxury palace. Palace Zmajević is situated i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 108 m²
Stone houses for reconstruction with sea view in a quiet coastal village Dražin Vrt, Kotor.A…
€430,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
New luxury villa for sale in Stoliv (Kotor Bay - Montenegro). Just 50m away from the sea. Pa…
€1,80M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Contemporary apartments with a stunning sea view, situated …
€278,100
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful luxury villa in Mediterranean style for sale in a quiet coastal village Kostanjica…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale fully furnished one-bedroom apartment with amazing sea viewin Perast, Kotor.This un…
€270,000
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 249 m²
House for sale near the sea in Markov Rt, Kotor.This beautiful house is in a great location …
€650,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir