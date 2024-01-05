UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Perast
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Perast, Montenegro
53 properties total found
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
1
50 m²
Luxurious apartments of various structures, within a 5-star Resort, are located right on the…
€332,250
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
3
381 m²
Unique stone villa with poolin classic Mediterranean style for sale, Perast, Montenegro.Gros…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
1
60 m²
Club house with six apartments, located just 100 meters from the sea (Stoliv, Kotor). On one…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
1
56 m²
€134,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
1
48 m²
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
48 m²
Two 1-bedroom apartments with an area of 56 m2 and 48 m2 are located in the town of Stoliv, …
€115,200
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
4
146 m²
Recently renovated and carefully designed stone house with stunning views of the sea and Our…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3
1
70 m²
2
A11-053. Two bedroom apartment with a sea view For sale - lovely apartment in Kostanjica. B…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
1
46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 46 square meters in Stoliv. The ap…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
124 m²
We offer for sale a three-bedroom apartment with an area of 124 square meters in Stoliv. The…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
1
56 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment located in the village. Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
1
56 m²
We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 56 m2 in the town of Stoliv, just …
€134,400
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
71 m²
The apartments are located in a residential complex 100 meters from the sea. 71 and 98m2 A…
€127,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
73 m²
A unique offer in one of the best places in the Bay of Bocotor, in Orahovac. Apartment with …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
1
104 m²
A11-050. Spacious aparment 50 meters from the sea For sale - amazing spacious apartments siz…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
1
65 m²
A11-037. Apartment in StolivFor sale - Apartment in Stoliv, close to the a sea. The apartm…
€156,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
2
83 m²
2
A11-024. Duplex apartment on the first line to the a sea in Perast For sale - First line apa…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kostanjica, Montenegro
4
2
114 m²
2
A11-022. Amazing one of a kind duplex in Boka Bay For sale - Amazing duplex situated in the …
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
71 m²
Object code - 1.26.13.11590Apartment, 1 bedroom, Boko – Kotor Bay, Stoliv Apartment with 1 b…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Perast, Montenegro
3
1
87 m²
A unique offer in the real estate market of Montenegro. Apartment with two bedrooms and a hu…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
1
35 m²
A11-005. Apartment on the first line in PerastFor sale - apartment on the first line in Pera…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
4
2
132 m²
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
39 m²
NUM 4567 Apartment for sale in Donji Stoliv, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
565 m²
Unique property for sale in Montenegro, ancient luxury palace. Palace Zmajević is situated i…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
108 m²
Stone houses for reconstruction with sea view in a quiet coastal village Dražin Vrt, Kotor.A…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
3
3
505 m²
New luxury villa for sale in Stoliv (Kotor Bay - Montenegro). Just 50m away from the sea. Pa…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
1
90 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Contemporary apartments with a stunning sea view, situated …
€278,100
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3
3
300 m²
Beautiful luxury villa in Mediterranean style for sale in a quiet coastal village Kostanjica…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
1
1
70 m²
For sale fully furnished one-bedroom apartment with amazing sea viewin Perast, Kotor.This un…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
6
6
249 m²
House for sale near the sea in Markov Rt, Kotor.This beautiful house is in a great location …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
