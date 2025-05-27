Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
98 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We present a wonderful attic apartment located in Dobrota (Kotor), in a beautifully restored…
$341,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a one-bedroom apartment of 51.19 m² in a modern residential complex in Kav…
$119,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Exclusive apartment in the prestigious Boka Gardens complex for sale. Boka Gardens is a p…
$483,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The area of the apartment is 90 square meters.m. Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Floor 1 Terrace …
$298,471
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious two-bedroom apartment of 74 square meters with panoramic sea v…
$276,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Community Kotor, Kavach district. New residential complex with a pool The buyer is exempted…
$208,504
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Community Kotor, Kavach district. New residential complex with a pool The buyer is exempted…
$176,426
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
$303,264
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The area of the apartment is 92 square meters.m. Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Floor 2 Terrace …
$298,471
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with three bedrooms in a new residential comple…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Penthouse in Dobrota 400 m2 including terrace. Penthouse contains 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. …
$658,943
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is for those who like to relax on the terrace with beautiful sea views. The wi…
$225,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Community Kotor, Kavach district. New residential complex with a pool The buyer is exempted…
$254,481
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 224 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with four bedrooms in a new residential complex…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment of 74 square meters in Dobrota. The apart…
$247,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 255 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A new residential complex on a unique location. Apartment…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Residences for Sale at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort   Location: The first Hyatt reso…
$7,634
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartments in the new residential complex of the luxury c…
$268,309
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Dub, Montenegro
Apartment
Dub, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Kotor, Radanovichi district. Commercial premises in the HDL Lakovici shopping center Square…
$134,002
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Apartments from the Developer in Boka Kotor Bay, MUO district The buyer is exempt from payme…
$245,442
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Apartment Offer in a New Luxury Complex in Dobrota, Boka Kotorska BayOur special r…
$373,416
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
We present to you a one-bedroom apartment of 51.19 m² with sea view, located in a modern res…
$116,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Three-bedroom apartment, 204 m2, in a new residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor. The inte…
$911,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new residential complex …
$429,218
Leave a request

Property types in Kotor Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go