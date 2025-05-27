Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
1 024 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Stoliv, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Duplex designer apartment with 1 bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The historical part of the…
$175,498
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale we offer a unique stylish apartment with two bedrooms with an area of 75 square met…
$265,479
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We present a wonderful attic apartment located in Dobrota (Kotor), in a beautifully restored…
$341,907
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a murmur, causally, the presence
$484,981
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Two-storey apartment with 3 bedrooms in the most developed area of ​​the village. Dobrota is…
$246,943
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
For sale a two-bedroom apartment in Kotor, Doborta, in a quiet location near the sea. The ap…
$349,250
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a one-bedroom apartment of 51.19 m² in a modern residential complex in Kav…
$119,633
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Exclusive apartment in the prestigious Boka Gardens complex for sale. Boka Gardens is a p…
$483,303
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in a modern complex with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Kotor, the vil…
$279,287
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A truly luxurious apartment of 141 m2 with three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room wi…
$521,697
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
The apartment is located in a residential seafront complex in Kostanjica, Bay of Kotor Area …
$491,855
2 bedroom apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Radanovichi nature is a modern residential complex that offers a unique oppo…
$187,968
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in the resort village of Orahovac, in the heart of the Bay of Kotor.The a…
$341,022
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/2
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment with…
Price on request
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2
$444,611
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Property Description Kotor, Dobrota – Three bedroom apa…
Price on request
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 64 m²
We present to your attention a new, high-quality house under construction; completion - Dece…
$265,515
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
wp:paragraph This apartment is an ideal place for those who are looking for a quiet holiday …
$230,877
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool 2 steps from the sea in the vill…
$338,204
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
$103,173
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bratesici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bratesici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
ID 32 📍 Sale of stylish apartments in Lastva Grbaljska – new modern house with swimming p…
$151,063
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale a luxury apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The apartment is f…
$280,400
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. The new residential twenty -four apartment co…
$220,594
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Dobrotta, Kotor, is this beautiful one-bedroom apartment, ideal for a comfor…
$202,072
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
A unique offer in one of the best places in the Bay of Kotor, in Orahovac. An apartment with…
$178,744
3 room apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
A cozy, stylish apartment in a classic style is located in a gated community in the village …
$339,997
Property types in Kotor Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
