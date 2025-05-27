Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

47 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A truly luxurious apartment of 141 m2 with three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room wi…
$521,697
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
$320,182
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
A choice there are apartments with an area of ​​24 m2 to 51m2   Studio: 32 m2 - 64 900 € …
$66,444
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
2 bedroom apartment in Bigova, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bigova, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Selling ID3603. We offer a luxurious and very cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms and amazing pan…
$271,862
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$226,747
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing apartments in Dobrota for sale: located in Dobrota, Montenegro, in the immediate vic…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The apartment is for those who like to relax on the terrace with beautiful sea views. The wi…
$225,511
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 1 room in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo 1 room
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$125,882
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 3
Sale Kotor No. 2807 Living area: 154 m2 Terrace: 126 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toi…
$811,317
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/8
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 68 square meters in a gated comple…
$336,996
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Sisici, Montenegro
Condo
Sisici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$75,371
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
text
$391,662
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$230,521
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Three-bedroom apartment, 204 m2, in a new residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor. The inte…
$911,752
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A unique apartment with stylish color solutions in a small apartment building (only 5 apartm…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$148,842
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
text
$142,508
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
text
$116,118
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/6
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 3
New Coastal Development in Muo – Modern Living Just Minutes from Kotor Old Town   Disc…
$182,691
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$181,133
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 1-Palnyaot555M2-OO160000 € 2 Spalniot62M2-OO210000 € 3PALNI100M2-370000 € Pen…
$166,659
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New, fully equipped apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the bay in Dobrota. T…
$1,08M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
text
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sisici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Gorgeous new apartments in a brand new building by Aura are ready for purchase!   3 ap…
$103,654
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new spacious apartment with a terrace is an entire floor of a modern villa 50 meters fro…
$517,560
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

