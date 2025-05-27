Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

13 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Studio apartment in Sisici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sisici, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 menerate
$73,362
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
We offer for sale a studio in the luxury complex “Pentagon” with an area of ​​33 square mete…
$152,614
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
For Sale: Studio Apartment of 39 m² + 27 m² Yard in a New Residential Complex Under Construc…
$142,960
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts at full payment! Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a sinking, the presence
$71,873
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/4
Charming, Newly Renovated Studio in the Heart of Kotor Old Town Discover this luxurious, …
$226,600
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 room Studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT IN KOTOR, ONLY 7 MINUTES WALK TO THE OLD TOWN - Area: 31 sqm. …
$106,210
Studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts at full payment! Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a sinking, the presence
$73,300
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 3
Discounts at full payment! Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a sinking, the presence
$54,994
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Bigova, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bigova, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Bigovo. Studio 30m2 is located in a small apartment building w…
$89,569
Studio apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$101,614
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room Studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT IN KOTOR, ONLY 7 MINUTES WALK TO THE OLD TOWN. REF.137 - Area:…
$130,193
1 room studio apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
$145,501
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

