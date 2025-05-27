Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
116 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a one-bedroom apartment of 51.19 m² in a modern residential complex in Kav…
$119,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A truly luxurious apartment of 141 m2 with three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room wi…
$521,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2287 Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Gated Residential Complex in Kavač, Kotor …
$165,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
$320,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We present to your attention two two-room apartments with an area of 49 and 42 square meters…
$85,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$181,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy one-bedroom apartment with two spacious terraces in a quiet suburb of Tivat. The apa…
$136,049
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Apartment consisting from 3 bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, living room, terrace and balcony. I…
$130,641
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large terrace…
$225,825
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious one-bedroom apartment of 54 square meters in Dobrota. The a…
$228,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$340,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a luxurious two-bedroom apartment of 74 square meters with panoramic sea v…
$276,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale one bedroom apartment in Prcanj (Kotor), near the hotel Hyatt. The apartment is 41…
$168,970
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a unique location with three bedrooms. The apartment is lo…
$582,831
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/6
A 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with a terrace and amazing mountain views is available to p…
$232,108
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a spacious apartment in Dobrota with a huge terrace and views of the sea and mounta…
$270,785
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an authentic stone house on the first line in the ancient …
$268,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment, which has a unique location in the Old Town of Ko…
$382,253
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment of 74 square meters in Dobrota. The apart…
$247,241
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 3
Sale Kotor No. 2807 Living area: 154 m2 Terrace: 126 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toi…
$811,317
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We offer you a new unique three-bedroom penthouse with an area of ​​109 square meters in Dob…
$488,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo in Dobrota, Montenegro
Condo
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Morinj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We offer for sale a spacious apartment of 92 square meters in the Lavender Bay complex in Mo…
$273,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bratesici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bratesici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$120,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 68 square meters in a gated comple…
$336,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Modern and very spacious two-room apartment with sea view, located on the first floor of a b…
$335,773
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
For sale luxury three-room, fully furnished apartment with panoramic mountain views in Kotor…
$410,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Kotor Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go