Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
60
Dobrota
368
Prcanj
109
Skaljari
102
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex apartment in new residential compound in Boka Bay in Risan.   The apartment enjoy…
$324,692
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
Two-bedroom apartment 136 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The …
$461,486
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/3
A new gem in Kotor - a complex of luxury apartments with 5-star hotel service   This is …
$164,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/4
Tree-bedroom apartment 198 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The…
$703,952
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex with 5-star hotel services by a renowned …
$353,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury three-bedroom apartment in the most beautiful part of the Bay of Kotor, in the town o…
$703,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/4
Two bedroom apartment with living room and two bathrooms is situated in new residential deve…
$459,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully furnished, recently renovated 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the heart of the old tow…
$569,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern furnished 3-bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool, located in the villa…
$357,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
This fully furnished apartment is located on the ground floor of a club residential complex …
$363,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
One-bedroom apartment 61 sq.m in a new modern residential complex on the Bay of Kotor. The a…
$262,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse in a club residential compound of 5 apartments with pool in the town Risan, Kotor …
$520,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury proper…
$422,425
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious penthouse with 4 bedrooms is located in a new residential complex with a swimming …
$683,220
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski

Property types in Kotor Municipality

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go