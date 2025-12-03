  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Limassol District, Cyprus

East Limassol Municiplaity
2
Germasogeia
1
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
1
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou
1
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Villa Compose III
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$425,523
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Compose III Project – Four Houses type Cherry The houses consist of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ground floor - 80m2 - Upper floor – 62m2 Covered Entrance – 3m2 – Total – 145m2 Uncovered verandas – 6m2 Plot  - 420m2 (Each House) The total covered area of each house is 145m2 …
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Villa Sterling - House 27
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Covered size sq. m: 420m2 main house plus 80m2 covered verandas plus 40m2 guesthouse plus 20m2 maids house. Plot size sq. m: 4286m2 Property Type and Location/City: "Sterling Carob”, Located in Souni, Limassol, Cyprus. Status: Ready for immediate delivery. Sterling Project descri…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
from
$7,12M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
An exclusive villa community in Agios Tychonos Nestled in the prestigious Agios Tychonos area near the renowned Four Seasons Hotel, this exceptional development offers a collection of 11 luxury villas, each designed to provide unparalleled comfort, privacy, and breathtaking sea views. Thi…
Developer
Livein Properties
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Villa Classic II - House 4
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$671,234
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Ground floor - 125m2 - Upper floor – 74m2 Covered veranda – 25m2 - Total – 224m2 Plot  - 663m2 This is a list of what Is included in the price Solar and electric water heating system. Swimming pool 4m x 8m. 1m paving aro…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$445,574
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.3 – 105.6
514,084 – 523,388
Developer
Realtika
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
from
$2,52M
The first branded residential project by world-renowned French designer Philippe Starck in Cyprus. Philippe Starck is a striking personality and one of the most provocative gurus of global design, according to many experts and his admirers. Starck does not limit himself to a particular…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.   Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2 Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2 Plot  - 750m2 The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor. This is a list of wh…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
