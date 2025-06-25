Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr

Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.

The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, the city center, Makronissos Beach and the new Ayia Napa Marina, which makes it not only ideal for living, but also an attractive investment.

🏠 Project characteristics:

Type of property: Villas

Number of bedrooms: 4–5

Number of bathrooms: 3-4

Area: 299 to 329 m2

Living area: up to 183 m2

Covered verandas: up to 35 m2

Roof garden: up to 32 m2

Private pool: there

Parking: covered, 1 place

Completion date: March 2027

Starting price: from €630,000 + VAT

✨ Features of each villa:

Spacious living area and fully equipped kitchen

Bedrooms with bathrooms and guest bathroom

Covered verandas, barbecue zone, pergola

Private pool and shower by the pool

Roof garden with panoramic sea views

Insulated walls and thermal insulation

Panoramic glazing with double glazing

Pre-installations for air conditioning and central heating systems

Satellite television and storage system

Pressurized water supply system

Walking accessibility to the beach

📍 Location:

City: Ayia Napa

Country: Cyprus

Beaches near: Nissi Beach, Makronissos Beach

Infrastructure: restaurants, shops, harbor, Ayia Napa Marina

💼 Why invest in Napa Amaris Villas: