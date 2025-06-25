Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr

Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.
The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, the city center, Makronissos Beach and the new Ayia Napa Marina, which makes it not only ideal for living, but also an attractive investment.
🏠 Project characteristics:
Type of property: Villas
Number of bedrooms: 4–5
Number of bathrooms: 3-4
Area: 299 to 329 m2
Living area: up to 183 m2
Covered verandas: up to 35 m2
Roof garden: up to 32 m2
Private pool: there
Parking: covered, 1 place
Completion date: March 2027
Starting price: from €630,000 + VAT
✨ Features of each villa:
Spacious living area and fully equipped kitchen
Bedrooms with bathrooms and guest bathroom
Covered verandas, barbecue zone, pergola
Private pool and shower by the pool
Roof garden with panoramic sea views
Insulated walls and thermal insulation
Panoramic glazing with double glazing
Pre-installations for air conditioning and central heating systems
Satellite television and storage system
Pressurized water supply system
Walking accessibility to the beach
📍 Location:
City: Ayia Napa
Country: Cyprus
Beaches near: Nissi Beach, Makronissos Beach
Infrastructure: restaurants, shops, harbor, Ayia Napa Marina
💼 Why invest in Napa Amaris Villas:
One of the most popular tourist regions of Cyprus
High potential for property value growth
Excellent rental and profitability
Modern design and high construction specification