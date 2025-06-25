  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ayia Napa
  4. Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr

Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr

Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,114
BTC
8.7321433
ETH
457.6889657
USDT
725 807.4240320
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
2
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District
  • Town
    Ayia Napa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.

The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, the city center, Makronissos Beach and the new Ayia Napa Marina, which makes it not only ideal for living, but also an attractive investment.

🏠 Project characteristics:

  • Type of property: Villas

  • Number of bedrooms: 4–5

  • Number of bathrooms: 3-4

  • Area: 299 to 329 m2

  • Living area: up to 183 m2

  • Covered verandas: up to 35 m2

  • Roof garden: up to 32 m2

  • Private pool: there

  • Parking: covered, 1 place

  • Completion date: March 2027

  • Starting price: from €630,000 + VAT

✨ Features of each villa:

  • Spacious living area and fully equipped kitchen

  • Bedrooms with bathrooms and guest bathroom

  • Covered verandas, barbecue zone, pergola

  • Private pool and shower by the pool

  • Roof garden with panoramic sea views

  • Insulated walls and thermal insulation

  • Panoramic glazing with double glazing

  • Pre-installations for air conditioning and central heating systems

  • Satellite television and storage system

  • Pressurized water supply system

  • Walking accessibility to the beach

📍 Location:

  • City: Ayia Napa

  • Country: Cyprus

  • Beaches near: Nissi Beach, Makronissos Beach

  • Infrastructure: restaurants, shops, harbor, Ayia Napa Marina

💼 Why invest in Napa Amaris Villas:

  • One of the most popular tourist regions of Cyprus

  • High potential for property value growth

  • Excellent rental and profitability

  • Modern design and high construction specification

Location on the map

Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$463,583
Villa Sparda
Sotira, Cyprus
Price on request
Villa Thalassa
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Villa Dionysus Greens
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$582,022
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
You are viewing
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,114
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Kouklia, Cyprus
from
$2,42M
The year of construction 2020
Area 318 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The new project “Best Golf Resort in Europe 2018”, according to the international association of golf tour operators “Poseidon”, is located on a hill with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Large areas with picturesque gardens create an atmosphere of privacy within walking distance…
Developer
Aphrodite Hills
Leave a request
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Villa Astra 12 – Smart Investment and Luxury Living in Paphos
Paphos District, Cyprus
from
$463,583
Number of floors 2
Located near the Tombs of the Kings and elite Elysium Hotel, Astra 12 offers 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with premium finishes and sea views from the 3rd floor. A 19% VAT saving through building renovation makes this a unique investment. Key benefits: top location, September 2025 completion,…
Association
BitProperty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Villa Classic Plus - House 170
Souni–Zanatzia, Cyprus
from
$702,698
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.   Ground floor - 160m2 - Upper floor – 90m2 Covered veranda – 15m2 - Total – 265m2 Plot  - 750m2 The total covered area of the house is 265m2 and it has also a large uncovered veranda on the upper floor. This is a list of wh…
Developer
Country Rose Ltd
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Cyprus
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
25.06.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in South Cyprus — A Simple Guide for Individuals
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
21.04.2025
Cyprus Property in 2025: What Investors and Buyers Need to Know
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
04.02.2025
Cyprus Attracts Startups: New Terms of “Startup Visa” Program From 2025
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
25.10.2024
Cyprus Property Market in 2024: Analysis of Purchase and Sale Transactions and Price Dynamics
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
16.09.2024
Mortgage in Cyprus. How to Take a Loan to Buy Cypriot Property
Cyprus Property Taxes
21.08.2024
Cyprus Property Taxes
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
28.05.2024
Best Cities for Property Investment in Cyprus
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
15.04.2024
Cyprus Real Estate Market Overview: Housing Costs, Popular Areas for Investment and Conditions for Obtaining Permanent Residence
Show all publications