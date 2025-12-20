  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Napa Municipality
  4. New houses

New build Houses and Villas in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Show all Villa Sparda
Villa Sparda
Sotira, Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
🌿 Discover Sparda Villas – Mediterranean Elegance in Yeni Boğaziçi, Famagusta Step into a lifestyle of comfort, quality, and charm with Sparda Villas – an exclusive development of 8 beautifully designed semi-detached villas with Exchange Title Deeds, perfectly situated in the heart of Yen…
Developer
Panah Construction
Leave a request
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, …
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go