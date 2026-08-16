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New houses and villas for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

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Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
$734,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Napa Amaris Villas is a unique residential complex of eight luxury villas located in the heart of the resort town of Ayia Napa, just minutes from the famous Nissi Beach, the award-winning TripAdvisor.The project is located in a prestigious area of the city - close to the picturesque harbor, …
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