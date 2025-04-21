  1. Realting.com
  Cyprus
  Sotira
  Villa Sparda

Villa Sparda

Sotira, Cyprus
Price on request
Media Media
ID: 26287
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Famagusta District
  • Village
    Sotira

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌿 Discover Sparda Villas – Mediterranean Elegance in Yeni Boğaziçi, Famagusta

Step into a lifestyle of comfort, quality, and charm with Sparda Villas – an exclusive development of 8 beautifully designed semi-detached villas with Exchange Title Deeds, perfectly situated in the heart of Yeni Boğaziçi.

🏡 Each 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers:

  • A private pool and landscaped garden
  • A cozy French fireplace and barbecue area for entertaining
  • Two private parking spaces and spacious terraces in every room

  • 📍 Prime Location
    Just minutes from the Mediterranean Sea, Salamis’s historic main street, top schools, local restaurants, and the renowned Salamis Hotel—blending cultural heritage with modern convenience.

    ✨ Premium Features & Finishes
    Enjoy high-end specifications including:

  • AGT designer kitchen cabinets
  • Çimstone countertops
  • Cosmos aluminum windows
  • English-brand electrical fittings
  • Solar-powered water heating
  • Under-cabinet lighting and EPS façade insulation for comfort and efficiency

🧠 Optional upgrades:

  • Smart home technology
  • Rooftop jacuzzi with stunning sunset views

Whether you're seeking a serene family home, a holiday retreat, or a smart investment, Sparda Villas offer luxury Mediterranean living at its finest.

📞 Contact us today to book a private tour or receive the full catalog.

 

Location on the map

Sotira, Cyprus

Video Review of villa Sparda

