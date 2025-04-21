Villa Sparda

🌿 Discover Sparda Villas – Mediterranean Elegance in Yeni Boğaziçi, Famagusta

Step into a lifestyle of comfort, quality, and charm with Sparda Villas – an exclusive development of 8 beautifully designed semi-detached villas with Exchange Title Deeds, perfectly situated in the heart of Yeni Boğaziçi.

🏡 Each 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa offers:

A private pool and landscaped garden

A cozy French fireplace and barbecue area for entertaining

Two private parking spaces and spacious terraces in every room

📍 Prime Location

Just minutes from the Mediterranean Sea, Salamis’s historic main street, top schools, local restaurants, and the renowned Salamis Hotel—blending cultural heritage with modern convenience. ✨ Premium Features & Finishes

Enjoy high-end specifications including:

AGT designer kitchen cabinets

Çimstone countertops

Cosmos aluminum windows

English-brand electrical fittings

Solar-powered water heating

Under-cabinet lighting and EPS façade insulation for comfort and efficiency

🧠 Optional upgrades:

Smart home technology

Rooftop jacuzzi with stunning sunset views

Whether you're seeking a serene family home, a holiday retreat, or a smart investment, Sparda Villas offer luxury Mediterranean living at its finest.

📞 Contact us today to book a private tour or receive the full catalog.