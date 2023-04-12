Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece

Commercial real estate in Greece

restaurants
1
hotels
1269
offices
52
manufacture buildings
80
investment properties
32
warehouses
52
shops
28
other
6
4 328 properties total found
Warehouse 3 roomsin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 50,000
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
Officein Acharavi, Greece
Office
Acharavi, Greece
366 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 860,000
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
Hotel 1 roomin Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial premises for sale consisting of: Basement: 100 m2 First floor: 700 m2 Loft: 300 m2
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,160,000
For sale business of 700 sq.m on the island of Crete. A business for sale located on a hillt…
Hotelin Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
300 m²
€ 300,000
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of 6 apartments. The complex has a comple…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
Commercial 1 roomin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,160,000
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
Warehouse 1 roomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms 99 m²
€ 125,000
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
Commercial 1 roomin Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For Sale 4 apartments which function as accommodation for rent.The apartments are located in…
Commercial real estatein Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10 Number of rooms 365 m² 2 Floor
€ 55,000
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
Hotelin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Hotel
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
410 m²
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel with an area of 410 sq.m on the island of Zakynthos. The windows offer sea vi…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
343 m²
€ 550,000
For sale apartment complex consisting of 6 apartments. Ground floor: Apartment 100 sq.m Apar…
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Apartment complex for sale6 apartments. Ground floor:Apartment100 sq.mApartment30 sq.mApartm…
Hotel 1 roomin Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Amoudi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
Commercial 1 roomin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
Commercial real estatein Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate
Káto Stalós, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 855,000
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
Commercial 1 roomin Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For Sale - Business 753 m² in Athens. Pagrati Apartments - Sosou 16 Luxurious complex c…
Commercialin Greece, Greece
Commercial
Greece, Greece
580 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
811 m²
€ 1,100,000
The facility is located in the Nea Kifisiya area, 15 km northeast of the center of Athens, a…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Commercialin Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete, Greece
490 m²
€ 1,390,000
For sale 4 -drunk commercial real estate in the center of Heraklion! The building is constan…
Hotelin Greece, Greece
Hotel
Greece, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercialin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Commercial
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
623 m²
€ 600,000
For sale business of 623 sq.m in Halkidiki. The property is for sale furnished. For sale bui…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
525 m²
€ 1,600,000
It is proposed for sale a building with a total area of 525 sq.m. with an adjacent plot of 6…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
980 m²
€ 2,250,000
It is offered for sale a 4-story building in Athens, in the city center near Plaza America. …
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial premises for sale ( former gas station ) with an area of 450 sq.m. It also includ…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
111 m²
€ 430,000
It is proposed for sale an office space of 111.5 sq.m., located on the 7th floor, a very bri…
Commercialin Athens, Greece
Commercial
Athens, Greece
273 m²
€ 490,000

Regions with properties for sale

in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Agios Nikolaos
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Municipality of Rhodes
in Rethymni Municipality
in Rhodes
in Epirus and Western Macedonia
in Malia
in Kallithea
in Municipal unit of Efkarpia
in Palaio Faliro
in Peraia
in Korinos
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
in alimos
in Municipal Unit of Evosmo
in demos diou - olympou
in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
About Greece

Located in Southeast Europe often considered to be the cradle of western civilizations. With a history dating back thousands of years, the country is known to be the birthplace of democracy, western philosophy, literature, art, political science, astronomy and mathematical principles, among others. Greece has one of the longest coastlines in the world on the Mediterranean basin which also includes numerous small islands. It is a highly developed country that has a high-income economy. Being a developed country, it offers many perks such as well-developed infrastructure, high standard of living, and very high quality of life.

Greek Tourism

Tourism has been one of the most significant and important industries that have played a major role in boosting the economy of the country. With numerous coastlines, sandy beaches, historical monuments, world heritage sites, there is literally a ton of tourist attractions that draw in millions of visitors each year. The largest and the capital city of Greece is Athens, which is also one of the most visited travel destinations in the country. Additionally, places such as Lesbos, Skiathos, and Mykonos are also popular destinations.

Buying Greek property

Being a high-income economy with a high standard of living, Greece is one of the prime choices in the real estate market. There are very few restrictions when it comes to foreigners buying property in the country. However, by choosing a good real estate agent, you can easily acquire your favorite property in the country. From breath-taking houses on spacious islands, beachside properties, apartments, there is a lot that the country has to offer when it comes to real estate properties. It is also one of the best places in the world if you are considering to retire and looking to live out your life in style. With the market prices being competitive and relatively cheap, it is an ideal time to buy property in Greece.
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir