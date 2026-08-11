Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Corinth
  4. Commercial

Сommercial properties in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

;
3 properties total found
Commercial property 135 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property 135 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581758 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Isthmia for €350.000 . Thi…
$438,713
Leave a request
Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 460 m²
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property 135 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property 135 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581755 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Isthmia for €450.000 . This 135…
$438,713
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go