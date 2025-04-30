Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
4
Zdanovicki selski Savet
4
Sluck
3
Zhodzina
3
46 properties total found
Shop 39 m² in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 39 m²
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in Kamenka ❤️Multifunctional room, with a favorable location and a large…
$38,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 95 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a ready-made business in the center of Uzda! For sale, a functioning store with fu…
$48,000
Leave a request
Shop in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A modern building with an area of ​​304 m2 is sold with the possibility of expanding up to 5…
$97,000
Leave a request
Shop 190 m² in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 190 m²
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for starting a business. Excellent location 11 km from the ci…
$18,000
Leave a request
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Leave a request
Shop 348 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Shop 348 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale specialized retail building in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total area 358.1 sq.m…
$9,800
Leave a request
Shop 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
A store with an area of ​​92.1 m2 is for sale, located at the address: Minsk district, Mikha…
$85,000
Leave a request
Shop 54 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 54 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-story separate retail space-  shop is for sale. The store is located on a plot of land…
$85,000
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 344 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop 344 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Shopping room and 3 car boxes in the heart of Molodechno ❤️ A great place to do business in …
$199,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 78 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 78 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
$72,000
Leave a request
Shop 480 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 480 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached building, 480 m2, with an existing tenant (grocery store) in the cott…
$70,000
Leave a request
Shop 116 m² in Pokrasava, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Pokrasava, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer an excellent option for doing business.Favorable location 16 km from Slutsk in the …
$35,000
Leave a request
Shop 66 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a new detached building in Stolbtsy. Plot 4 acres.Blapgostroynaya territory.Part of …
$26,200
Leave a request
Shop 198 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 198 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
A trading premises of 197 m2 in the center of the city of Zhodino on Lenin Avenue is sold. T…
$218,953
Leave a request
Shop 302 m² in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Shop 302 m²
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
A detached multifunctional building is for sale in Nesvizh, at 9 Snovskaya Street.- - - - - …
$89,990
Leave a request
Shop 109 m² in Ladski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 109 m²
Ladski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
A detached building of 108.8 m2 on a plot of 22 acres is for sale. D. Rechki, Lyadensky vill…
$19,900
Leave a request
Shop 21 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
A commercial premises in Borovlyany are sold! Address: agro -horned Lesnoy, st. Mirny, 1…
$45,000
Leave a request
Shop 383 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 383 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a 2-storey building specialized in retail trade, store No. 12. This property inc…
$228,000
Leave a request
Shop 99 m² in Tycynki, Belarus
Shop 99 m²
Tycynki, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Single-storey detached building for sale (name - store.) The store is located on a land plot…
$11,200
Leave a request
Shop 534 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 534 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 534 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Zhodino, 534.4 sq.m.A great opportunity to purchase commercial real estate …
$374,000
Leave a request
Shop 496 m² in Byerazino, Belarus
Shop 496 m²
Byerazino, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 496 m²
Floor 1/1
A separate building with all the necessary communications is for sale. Located in a busy loc…
$150,000
Leave a request
Shop 622 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Shop 622 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a specialized building for household services.Area 621.8 m2 Contract number with the…
$99,000
Leave a request
Shop 44 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 44 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
$7,000
Leave a request
Shop 323 m² in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 323 m²
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
The building on the M-7 highway for sale is the perfect place for your business! Under the s…
$65,000
Leave a request
Shop 62 m² in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a specialized retail building. With a current long-term tenant in the person of …
$72,000
Leave a request
Shop 55 m² in Atolina, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Atolina, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Retail space for sale in ag. Atolino 55.3 sq.m.! Minsk district, Brest direction! House - sa…
$37,000
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 145 m² in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 145 m²
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a plot of land of 10.5 acres with a brick store building of 145 m2 in the village o…
$15,000
Leave a request
Shop 66 m² in Knaginin, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Knaginin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale ❤️ The store building in the center of the agro-town Knyaginin …
$4,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Minsk Region

сommercial property
restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
warehouses
Realting.com
Go