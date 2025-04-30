Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

34 properties total found
Warehouse 1 426 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 426 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 426 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate warehouses in the fenced area ( 0.4 ha ), 16 km from the authors of Malinovka…
$190,000
Warehouse 1 516 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 516 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 516 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$833,690
Warehouse 744 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse 744 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 744 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent structure, located at the address: Minsk …
$180,000
Warehouse 266 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse 266 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Floor 1/1
Selling a detached building. He's in a quiet place. Separately fenced territory. There's 220…
$25,000
Warehouse 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$183,000
Warehouse 622 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Warehouse 622 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a specialized building for household services.Area 621.8 m2 Contract number with the…
$99,000
Warehouse 677 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 677 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 677 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
$987,000
Warehouse 225 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 225 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a unique building, ideal for a warehouse or car service, located just 3 km from …
$76,000
Warehouse 1 815 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 815 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 815 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse complex located at: Minsk district, M-1, 348 km, 1. …
$1,07M
Warehouse 345 m² in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse with direct access to the railway and loading ramps for sale! • Ideal location: Th…
$399,000
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial warehouses are sold in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for your…
$700,000
Warehouse 300 m² in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 300 m²
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…
$150,000
Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale warehouse in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km fro…
$600,000
Warehouse 608 m² in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 608 m²
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 608 m²
Floor 1/1
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the site…
$180,000
Warehouse 842 m² in Krupski, Belarus
Warehouse 842 m²
Krupski, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 842 m²
Floor 1/1
Looking for a reliable place to store or stockpile your valuables? We have a great offer for…
$16,855
Warehouse 1 563 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 563 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Sale of premises located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkovsky s/s, d. Kirshi str. …
$859,485
Warehouse 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$2,38M
Warehouse 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
Warehouse in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Warehouse
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Floor 1/2
A modern building with an area of ​​304 m2 is sold with the possibility of expanding up to 5…
$98,000
Warehouse 876 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 876 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 876 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
$700,000
Warehouse 616 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 616 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 616 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouse space in the village of Bordilovka. The total area is 616 sq.m. Land plot …
$58,000
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Radashkovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 2 000 m²
Sale of an unfinished construction project of a bakery in the urban settlement of Radoshkovi…
$520,000
Warehouse 244 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 244 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 244 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale in one lot!Storage cameras!244.4 square meters (13 chambers 18.8 m, in one row).The wal…
$19,500
Warehouse 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. The …
$99,800
Warehouse 2 668 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 2 668 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 2 668 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base for sale in. Zaslavl. The base is located on a land plot of 0.…
Price on request
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
$2,20M
Warehouse 1 122 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 122 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 1 122 m²
For sale plot of 1 ha in Logoysky district (d. Svidno), 35 km from MKAD. Excellent location,…
$29,000
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 8 404 m²
We bring to your attention a production complex with an area from 7.31 hectares to 11 hectar…
$2,20M
Warehouse 1 258 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 258 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 258 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$691,735
