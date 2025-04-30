Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Minsk Region, Belarus

Zdanovicki selski Savet
4
Navadvorski selski Savet
3
38 properties total found
Manufacture 1 423 m² in Vugly, Belarus
Manufacture 1 423 m²
Vugly, Belarus
Area 1 423 m²
An administrative and production base for multifunctional purposes is sold in Borisov. It's …
$500,000
Manufacture 115 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Manufacture 115 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale service station in Tarasovo with all necessary equipment and customer base. The pre…
$350,000
Manufacture 312 m² in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 312 m²
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story production building of silicate blocks, built in 1981, used for the existing servi…
$48,000
Manufacture 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Manufacture 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkov…
$2,38M
Manufacture 5 638 m² in Losnica, Belarus
Manufacture 5 638 m²
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 5 638 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale administrative and utility premises with an area of ​​5637 sq. m, 0.6326 ha of land…
$59,500
Manufacture 63 m² in Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 63 m²
Parsajski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Have you ever dreamed of having your own business in your own land?? For there to be a reser…
$450,000
Manufacture 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Manufacture 3 487 m² in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Manufacture 3 487 m²
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 3 487 m²
Floor 2/2
The base is sold at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsi, st. Septembe…
$305,000
Manufacture 285 m² in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Manufacture 285 m²
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
Floor 1/1
A brick building of 285 sq.m. prepared for production. Six rooms and a large hall for 113 sq…
$39,999
Manufacture 595 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 595 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 595 m²
Production base, Smolevichi, TorgovayaPloshchad 594.8 St. м² the site of 54 hundred parts, b…
$220,000
Manufacture 297 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 297 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a paint shop building in the Smolevichi district, Zadomlya village. 297 m2 on a plot…
$77,800
Manufacture 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
The store building with an area of 92.1 m2 is for sale, located at the address: Minsky distr…
$85,000
Manufacture 296 m² in Barysaw, Belarus
Manufacture 296 m²
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
The production building is located in the city of Borisov, st. General Tolstikova, 2. Th…
$99,800
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
50 km from Minsk, in the Smolevichi district, a building of the processing industry is sold …
$375,000
Manufacture 190 m² in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for starting a business. Excellent location 11 km from the ci…
$18,000
Manufacture 855 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 855 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 855 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale a building with a total area of ​​854.5 sq.m., located in the village of O…
$420,000
Manufacture 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale, a production building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk dist…
$85,000
Manufacture 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with tenants in ag. Zhdanovichi. For sale 3-storey building, fully occupi…
$695,000
Manufacture 226 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Manufacture 226 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Area 226 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious production room with communications ❤️Are you looking for a spacious and functional…
$80,000
Manufacture 890 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 890 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 890 m²
A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district of the …
$800,000
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Manufacture 2 073 m² in Kuranec, Belarus
Manufacture 2 073 m²
Kuranec, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 2 073 m²
Floor 1/1
A unique property for your business is for sale.  five capital buildings on a land plot with…
$99,000
Manufacture 750 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 750 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern, profitable production in Minsk (Shabana industrial zone) is for sale!Specialization:…
$175,000
Manufacture 1 859 m² in Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 859 m²
Vesalouski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 859 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a plot with a permanent building located at the address: Minsk re…
$249,900
Manufacture 1 220 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Manufacture 1 220 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a workshop building. Details by phone. The contract number with agency 67/5 of 2025-01-31
$216,000
Manufacture 1 354 m² in Navakolasava, Belarus
Manufacture 1 354 m²
Navakolasava, Belarus
Area 1 354 m²
Floor 1/1
Two production buildings or operating joinery ( production of Euro windows, doors, any wood …
Price on request
Manufacture 429 m² in Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Manufacture 429 m²
Valikaa Uhaloda, Belarus
Area 429 m²
A building for meat processing production is for sale, located at the address: Minsk region,…
$490,000
Manufacture 1 000 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 000 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a detached building with its own territory (industrial and warehouse with office pre…
$183,000
Manufacture 322 m² in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 322 m²
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
For sale building   Business   with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstruction for ot…
$18,000
Manufacture 516 m² in Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 516 m²
Barauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 516 m²
Floor 1/1
The Woodworking Woodwork and Farm, in the village of Bakinovo, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest d…
$100,000
