Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

сommercial property
257
offices
40
manufacture buildings
38
warehouses
34
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Restaurant 1 037 m² in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 1 037 m²
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 037 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Property status - restaurant Address: Fanipolsky village, Krasnaya Gorka village (C…
$490,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 241 m² in Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 241 m²
Glivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 241 m²
Floor 1/2
-siting the finished hotel-restaurant business! 2 km from Borisov, on the M1, Minsk Region…
$340,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique hotel complex with a restaurant, a SPA complex, a French and Italian ba…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Restaurant 263 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 263 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Building for sale in the sleeping area in the city. Zhodino at the address: Rokossovsky str.…
$150,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 220 m² in Staraa Metca, Belarus
Restaurant 220 m²
Staraa Metca, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a building for public catering (canteen) in the village of Staraya Metcha. Total…
$6,900
Leave a request
Restaurant 190 m² in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 190 m²
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for doing business: a roadside cafe or estate.Excellent locat…
$18,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 446 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 446 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 446 m²
For sale (we will also consider the option of renting) a new building with a modern design f…
$500,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 309 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Restaurant 309 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial premises 309 m2 for catering in a shopping center! Zhodino, Kalinovskogo str., 13…
$205,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Restaurant 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a separate building located at: Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky s/s…
$700,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 117 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Restaurant 117 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a detached building of a cafe in the city of Smolevichi - not far from the cente…
$90,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 323 m² in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 323 m²
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 323 m²
Floor 1/1
The building on the M-7 highway for sale is the perfect place for your business! Under the s…
$65,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a store building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk distri…
$85,000
Leave a request
Restaurant 99 m² in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 99 m²
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale conveniently located building specialized for catering (roadside cafe) with its par…
$53,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go