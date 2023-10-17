Alanya, Turkey

from €258,500

57 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Royal Grand Exclusive - a new complex with all amenities, located in the Sarai region ( Saray ) in the center of Alanya, 5 min walk from the sea. The distance to the seaport of Alanya is 2 km, to the airport of Gazipasha - 40 km, to the airport of Antalya - 120 km. Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and wallet are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of clean water, can be reached by 500 meters. All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, just a few steps from the building are the vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the latest products of the season. Royal Grand Exclusive is two stylish residential blocks united by a landscaped, protected area ( 2064 sq. M. m ) with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel and video surveillance. The complex includes 88 apartments and one commercial premises. At the disposal of the residents of the complex will be: - Outdoor pool; - Outdoor children's pool; - Children's play area; - Indoor pool; - Poolside bar; - Turkish hammam; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Lounge / recreation area; - Guest rooms designed as hotel rooms in which you can accommodate your guests.