  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sekerhane Mahallesi

New buildings for sale in Sekerhane Mahallesi

Alanya
59
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
€70,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. Complex infrastructure: Gardens and green alleys Open pool Children's pool Pool bar Lobby, reception, Concierge Indoor pool Fitness - Halle Sauna, Hamam Satellite TV Internet Children's playroom Barbecue area Viewer around the clock
Residential complex Spacious apartment in Oba
Residential complex Spacious apartment in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€175,000
A luxury project with a total area of 1,400 m2 is located 2 km from the center of Alanya, in an elite, environmentally friendly, developed area of Oba. The project is surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the hospital and large shopping centers. The complex consists of one residential block, 20 apartments of various layouts and a meter. Comfortable and spacious apartments with an elegant design and high quality materials. All two-level apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 4 + 1 have underfloor heating. There is WIFI Internet and satellite TV both in common areas and in all apartments. Aluminum frames, sliding doors, windows with thermal insulation, ceramic floors and decorative LED lighting systems are used. Both — the most convenient area of Alanya for public transport. Both — are an extremely modern residential area in the east of Alanya, where tourist and local life merge. Due to the intensity of tourist life in the summer months, a little more people become here. It is close to the sea and other main areas of Alanya.
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Residential complex NSM Real Estate Construction
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,30M
Completion date: 2023
NSM Real Estate has been working for you for 11 years. This is not a newly created real estate company in Turkey, but a large friendly team of professionals. We are building quality houses that meet all modern standards and standards set by the State, and we are also a licensed agency for the sale of new buildings and apartments from owners, villas, commercial premises and are managing the apartments of our customers. Having built a clear marketing system, our company successfully entered the market of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Many years of experience of managers allows you to provide the best service without any risks. You can be absolutely sure of a profitable deal, because your individual needs are the main guideline for us!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Elite City-1
Residential complex Elite City-1
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Area 58 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite City-1 is a new residential complex located in the coastal area of Guler Pinara, in close proximity to the port of Alanya and the Sunday market. A area with a well-developed network of services. The complex is represented by one 5-story block in a closed territory with its own first-class infrastructure. Infrastructure: - Summer pool with a slide; - Fitness room; - Sauna; - Children's room; - Lobby; - Garden; - Recreation area; - Elevator; - 24/7 CCTV cameras. Distances: - Sea and beach: 400 m. - Antalya Airport: 120 km. - Alanya Airport: 40 km. - Alanya Center: 600 m. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Residential complex Kompleks v samom uyutnom rayone Alanii
Residential complex Kompleks v samom uyutnom rayone Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€200,000
Area 57–123 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€149,000
Completion date: 2023
We present to your attention the housing and communal services under construction, located in the upper Oba, surrounded by orange gardens and within walking distance of the Metro, Alanium and Kochtash shopping centers. The distance to the center of Alanya is 3 km, and the distance to the sea is 1,500 m. The complex will consist of six 4-story residential blocks, 180 apartments with different layouts and a meter from 50 m ² to 205 m ². All apartments will be rented in a clean form with a built-in kitchen set and plumbing in bathrooms. The project will be completed in September 2023, the developer offers favorable conditions for the installment of construction to the end. Acquisition of real estate in this LCD is an excellent investment for the future, since investing in real estate at the construction stage you increase your income!
Residential complex Oba Voyage Deluxe
Residential complex Oba Voyage Deluxe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€190,000
Area 40–100 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Premium apartments in the developed area of Alanya - Both. Apartments with designer interior and new furniture. Spacious layouts 1 + 1, 2 + 1 with an area of 40 sq.m. The residential complex is located on a large territory of 6197 sq.m. With ultra-modern and developed infrastructure. The infrastructure of the complex includes an outdoor swimming pool with slides, a tennis court, a cinema, an indoor heated pool, a SPA center with a hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, a jacuzzi, a salt room and massage rooms. A gym and a hall for yoga classes will be equipped, and a playground for children.  Apartments in Prome cherish by 30-40%. Within walking distance — shopping centers, weekly farm market, children's parks, ATMs, a pharmacy, football and basketball courts, an evening walking center of the Oba district, the best private schools and lyceums, and a new hospital. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2023
A new project in one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and overlooking the sea.... The project is located in the Alanya region – Kuchuk Hasbahce, an area of 2,166 m ².  The complex will consist of 2 blocks in 5 floors, a total of 28 apartments: three-room apartments 2 + 1 and four-room apartments 3 + 1. The price of the apartment includes: 2 + 1: Plate, oven, hood, dishwasher and fridge  3 + 1: Plate, oven, hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and washing machine  Started construction October 2021. Completion of construction April 2023.
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2024
The project was conceived as a luxurious autonomous residential resort right in the city center, which will include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 53 to 170 m2, as well as an abundance of services and amenities that were previously unavailable in the center of Alanya. The complex, which will completely change the architectural vision of the city, is the only project designed to add value to the city center of Alanya due to its high-quality, functional and stylish appearance. Due to the fact that there is not much land in Alanya, this location is especially valuable, with sea views and close to the beach. It guarantees high investment returns for all investors and an ideal rental income. Everything that this vibrant, cosmopolitan city can offer tourists, including shops, restaurants in the elegant area of the port and the famous Cleopatra beach, is within walking distance. The price of the apartments includes air conditioning and a flow water heater. The end of the project in August 2024.
Residential complex Nova Garden
Residential complex Nova Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,647
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Supernova residential complex in Alanya in the Oba area. The residential complex is built of two blocks, has its own infrastructure and is located near the complex: kindergarten, school, college, shopping center, transport accessibility. The apartments are designed with modern layouts 1 + 1, fully with designer repairs and furniture, with an area of 44 sq.m. The infrastructure of the complex corresponds to the level of a five-star hotel. Outdoor swimming pool with slides, cinema, indoor heated pool, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, equipped fitness room, relaxation area and barbecue, open parking, video intercom, video surveillance camera system, security is monitored around the clock by security. For children - open and indoor playgrounds. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Комплекс премиум-класса в самом центре Алании
Residential complex Комплекс премиум-класса в самом центре Алании
Alanya, Turkey
from
€395,000
Completion date: 2024
Наш новый проект будет расположен в Аланье, район Сарай, общая площадь 2 155 м2. До знаменитого пляжа Клеопатры всего 50 метров! Резиденция состоит из 2-х блоков в 4 этажа, всего в комплексе будет 40 квартир. Нижние этажи с первого по третий полностью состоят из квартир планировкой 1+1. Верхний четвертый этаж и мансарда заняты двухэтажными пентхаусами планировкой 2+1. Особенностью планировки резиденции является вынесение кондиционеров в отдельную изолированную нишу, поэтому балконы будут свободны от шума и источника горячего воздуха. Каждая из квартир имеет вид на Средиземное море, средневековую крепость Кале и Торосские горы. Особенности комплекса: 15 квартир с одной спальней планировки 1+1 площадью 55 м2 (1 балкон, 1 ванная комната) 5 двухэтажных пентхаусов планировки 2+1 площадью 100 м2 ( 2 балкона, 1 ванная комната) На данный момент в продаже имеются пентхаусы  планировки 2+1. В пентхаусах 2+1 в стоимость входит плита, духовка, вытяжка, стиральная и посудомоечная машины, холодильник, 3 кондиционера Дата начала строительства январь 2023 г., дата окончания апрель 2024 г.   
Residential complex Kompleks v prestizhnom rayone v centre Alanii
Residential complex Kompleks v prestizhnom rayone v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€292,000
Completion date: 2023
In the prestigious area of Buuyukhasbahce, considered one of the best elite areas of Alanya, a project is being built, which consists of 4 blocks and 40 apartments. The territory of the project is 5600m2. Duplex apartments with a terrace and access to your own garden. Convenient location, good transport interchange, panoramic views of the sea and the fortress of Alanya open from all sides of the apartments. The territory before the project will be ennobled, and there will also be a green park of the municipality of Alanya nearby. Start of construction September 2022, completion December 2023.
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v centre Alanii
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€252,130
Completion date: 2024
The new project will be located in one of the most attractive parts of Alanya, in the area of Cleopatra Beach. In the very center of the city, not far from all the necessary institutions, such as a clinic, bank, school, bus station and Luna Park. The distance to Antalya Airport will be 120 km, to the seaport of Alanya 2.5 km. Also, shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance. The area of the territory is 1127 m2, the total number of apartments is 36, of which the planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 are put up for sale. The entire infrastructure of the project was designed and projected in such a way as to create an appropriate level of quality and the most pleasant atmosphere for a comfortable pastime with their loved ones. The completion of the project is scheduled for May 2024. 
Residential complex Komfortabelnaya kvartira v centre Alanii
Residential complex Komfortabelnaya kvartira v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€203,000
Area 61–138 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! HATIPOĞLU PRIME is a new residential complex located in the very center of Alanya. The center of Alanya – is a historical district located in the heart of the city, with its ancient buildings, squares and narrow streets that preserve the atmosphere of Turkish culture and traditions. In addition, the Alanya Center – is one of the most popular areas for the acquisition of real estate in Turkey. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Open parking; - Playground; - Children's playroom; - Sauna; - Fitness; - Lobby; - Generator; - Elevator. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v samom centre Alanii
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€232,000
Completion date: 2024
The modern complex will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 600 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. A well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; It also represents a unique investment opportunity. The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 58 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd ( Russian ) floor. The complex is located on an area of 3030 m2 with rich internal infrastructure. The complex is located next to the district road, which allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. In addition, near the house there are all the necessary and important objects of the social sphere: shops, schools, pharmacies, hospitals, a bus station, a swimming pool and a stadium, playgrounds, restaurants, etc. End of construction: 06/30/2024. For the construction period, a system of discounts and interest-free installment payments are in place. Infrastructure: • Generator • Fitness room • Sauna / Jacuzzi / steam / hammam • Outdoor pool with aqua hill • Playground / children's room • Pool bar • Reckoning area • Winter pool • SPA area with massage room • Waterfall • Reckoning area • 24/7 security and video surveillance
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Residential complex Apartments in a luxury residence Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€127,000
Completion date: 2024
An elegant 5-story project is designed for a comfortable five-star vacation away from the bustle of the city, in a cooler and quiet place than the first and second lines of the sea. The residence will have everything necessary for life and relaxation in Turkey. The complex is located in the Oba district of. Alanya, within walking distance there are new shops, public transport stops, a school, outdoor sports and fitness centers, restaurants and cafes. The project consists of 3 blocks, the total number of apartments is 84, apartments with layout are presented for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ( 54m2-174m2 ). Start of construction October 2022, completion of construction May 2024. Infrastructure of the facility: Transfer to the beach, Outdoor pool, Sports room, Outdoor parking, Hamam Room of yoga and Pilates, Table tennis, Sauna, Conference room, Billiards, SPA area, Recreation area, Children's playroom and mother and child room Jacuzzi, Lobby, Electric generator, Playground ( open ), Cafe, Raging.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Alanya, Turkey
from
€238,700
Area 24–53 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite Elize 3 Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in an excellent location in the Oba area of Alanya. The distance to the sea and the beach is only 400 meters. All the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, various shops, restaurants and more - is within walking distance. Elite Elize 3 Residence consists of one ten-story building located in a closed area. The individual design of the complex makes this project unique. For sale are comfortable apartments with one and two bedrooms, including duplex penthouses. The apartments will be rented in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms. Infrastructure: - The gym; - Sauna / hammam; - Outdoor pool; - Playground; - Parking; - Green territory; - Concierge; - Video surveillance. Distances: - Sea and beach: 500 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 40 km. - Antalya Airport: 130 km. - Alanya Center: 2 km. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€129,000
Completion date: 2023
New innovative complex with luxury infrastructure located in the elite area of Alanya — Both. The residence is one four-story building with a closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. The complex also has a solar system that can produce its own electricity for the infrastructure of the complex. Both — are one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Also, this area has a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its clean air, and it already has a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life. Start date — 11/01/2022 End date of construction — 12/30/2023 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 52 m2 Two-level three-room duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 104 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors Panoramic windows Air conditioning Warm floors in every room Each apartment has panoramic windows with sea views. The new innovative complex in Oba with luxury infrastructure will be equipped with complete infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor panoramic pool Children's pool Steam room Turkish bath Sauna Fitness center Basketball court Game room Lounge Winter garden Playground BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open / closed parking Solar power system Double elevator Generator
Residential complex Elitnaya villa v zhivopisnom gornom rayone
Residential complex Elitnaya villa v zhivopisnom gornom rayone
Alanya, Turkey
from
€833,768
Area 226–939 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! İKYA PARADISE VILLAS is a new complex of magnificent villas in the Bektash, Alanya area. Bektash – is a prestigious area of Alanya, mainly built up by luxury villas and private houses, located on a picturesque mountain pier. Here is the cleanest mountain air and magnificent Mediterranean landscapes. Another advantage of this area is quick access to the central part of the city - only 10 minutes drive. Infrastructure: - Parking for two cars; - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Terrace; - Jacuzzi; - Wardrobe. Location: Distance to the sea: 3.9 km. Distance to Alanya Center: 3.5 km. Distance to the hospital: 5 km. Airport distance: 45 km. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Residential complex Soho AVENUE
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€210,337
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Premium apartments on the coast. Apartments with modern spacious layouts, with a designer interior in a minimalist style. Ceiling height - 3 meters and panoramic windows. The residential complex provides complete security and closed territory. The infrastructure of the complex includes an open and indoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a gym, a spa area with a sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a game room with a pool table and table tennis, car parking, a shop, barbecue area. 30% down payment. This project is the most profitable solution for investment, has an ideal location and infrastructure. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€156,000
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex in the very center of Alanya, 150 meters from the famous Cleopatra beach. Consists of one six-story complex with good infrastructure. On the ground floor there will be shops. There is also an outdoor pool. The complex includes apartments with a layout from 1 + 0 to 2 + 1. The price of the apartments includes furniture and household appliances. High rental profitability. The project is located on one of the busiest streets of Alanya, close to shopping centers, banking and government agencies, hospitals and clinics, tax inspection, cadastral office, business centers and other socially significant facilities. In addition, in the immediate vicinity are also located: fish and vegetable markets, public transport stops and a bus station. This street is one of the most popular streets of Alanya among local residents and foreigners, it has many apart-hotels, cafes, restaurants, various grocery stores. The end of the project in July 2023. 
Apartment building Nobby Suite
Apartment building Nobby Suite
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Nordic Property
The residential complex of Nobby Suite The new residential complex is located in the heart of Alanya and consists of 24 apartments. Ideal for living, relaxing or investing! Distance to the sea: 550m Benefits The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property Ceilings height - 2.95 meters The complex is ideal for both permanent residence and leisure and investment Magnificent location in the heart of Alanya: the entire urban infrastructure and attractions are a stone's throw The development of the project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design Wide infrastructure in the territory, including outdoor and indoor pools, a sauna, a children's playroom, a gym, a lobby Characteristics of apartments The residential complex consists of one five-story residential block and 24 apartments. All apartments are characterized by impeccable quality finishes, have high ceilings, and the layouts are well thought out for functional use and comfortable living. The price includes: Panoramic glazing. Windows: double glazed window, aluminum profile Steel entrance doors with a triple degree of protection Laminated interior doors Floor cover: ceramic tiles Wall cover: washable paint Kitchen headset: MDF Granite countertops High-quality plumbing in bathrooms Shower cabins In-time electric water heater Infrastructure The availability of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is a standard of quality Nordic Property Construction. The Nobby Suite project provides the following elements: Outdoor Swimming Pool Gym Sauna Roman steam room Indoor heated pool Lobby Billiards Children's playroom Generator Elevator Video surveillance 24/7 Satellite TV
Residential complex Oba Begonia Garden
Residential complex Oba Begonia Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
Area 52 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in a cozy area of Ob. Apartments with modern layouts - 1 + 1 ( 52sq.m ) in finishing and designer furniture. The complex has a large and beautiful territory, with developed infrastructure: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, a barbecue area, parking, and a playground. Security is monitored around the clock. Within walking distance — shopping centers, weekly farm market, children's parks, ATMs, a pharmacy, football and basketball courts, an evening walking center of the Oba district, the best private schools and lyceums, and a new hospital. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Royal Grand Exclusive
Residential complex Royal Grand Exclusive
Alanya, Turkey
from
€258,500
Area 57 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Royal Grand Exclusive - a new complex with all amenities, located in the Sarai region ( Saray ) in the center of Alanya, 5 min walk from the sea. The distance to the seaport of Alanya is 2 km, to the airport of Gazipasha - 40 km, to the airport of Antalya - 120 km. Shops, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants for every taste and wallet are located nearby, and Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of clean water, can be reached by 500 meters. All necessary institutions, such as a hospital, bank, school, etc., are within walking distance. Also, just a few steps from the building are the vegetable and fish markets, where you can always find the latest products of the season. Royal Grand Exclusive is two stylish residential blocks united by a landscaped, protected area ( 2064 sq. M. m ) with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel and video surveillance. The complex includes 88 apartments and one commercial premises. At the disposal of the residents of the complex will be: - Outdoor pool; - Outdoor children's pool; - Children's play area; - Indoor pool; - Poolside bar; - Turkish hammam; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Lounge / recreation area; - Guest rooms designed as hotel rooms in which you can accommodate your guests. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€210,000
Completion date: 2024
The modern complex will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 450 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. A well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; It also represents a unique investment opportunity. The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 42 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd ( Russian ) floor. The complex is located on an area of 2746 m2 with rich internal infrastructure. The complex is located next to the district road, which allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. In addition, near the house there are all the necessary and important objects of the social sphere: shops, schools, pharmacies, hospitals, a bus station, a swimming pool and a stadium, playgrounds, restaurants, etc. End of construction: 06/30/2024. Infrastructure: • Generator • Fitness room • Sauna / Jacuzzi / steam room • Outdoor pool with aqua hill • Playground / children's room • Pool bar • Reckoning area • 24/7 security and video surveillance
Residential complex Attractive apartments in the center of Oba
Residential complex Attractive apartments in the center of Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
Completion date: 2023
We are glad to offer you an upscale project, which consists of one 4-story block and 28 apartments. Excellent apartments located right in the center of Oba-Alania, within walking distance of the beach. Available there are apartments: 1 + 1 from 44m2. up to 67m2. and 3 + 1 from 144m2. up to 198 m2. Residential Project is just 450 meters from the sandy beach, 100 meters from the Carrefour supermarket and within walking distance of all consumer needs, such as shops, restaurants, banks, boutiques, hospitals and school. Beginning of the project January 2022, completion July 2023. Payment method: down payment of 40%, the balance of the amount is divided by interest-free installments until the end of construction.
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€128,000
Completion date: 2023
We bring to your attention a residential complex in the Oba area at the construction stage. Oba District is considered a prestigious area in Alanya; it is known for its cozy atmosphere, ennobled green territory. The complex itself will consist of four 4-story blocks, the total number of apartments is 136. The project area is 8600 square meters, the distance to the sea is 2.5 km. This Residential Complex is located on a cozy, closed, guarded territory where there is everything for a comfortable life and relaxation. Planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 56m2-195m2 ) are offered. Housing Infrastructure: Children's Games Room, Recreation Room, Fitness Room, Massage Office, Sauna, Hamam, Business Center, TV Salon, Cafeteria, Tennis Court, Outdoor Pool, Indoor Pool ( separate room ), Electric generator, 20 private underground garages, Open parking, Green area, Security system. Do not miss your chance to purchase real estate in Turkey at an attractive price, in a reliable quality complex.
Residential complex Ultrasovremennaya kvartira v zhivopisnom rayone
Residential complex Ultrasovremennaya kvartira v zhivopisnom rayone
Alanya, Turkey
from
€255,000
Area 66–82 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite Elize 2 Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in an excellent area - in the center of Alanya, surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure, 500 meters from the sea and the sandy beach of Keikubat. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, banks and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city. Elite Elize 2 Residence consists of two ten-story buildings located in a closed area. The individual design of the complex makes this project unique. For sale there are 124 comfortable apartments: one and two bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom duplex penthouses. Infrastructure: The complex will have a diverse infrastructure, at the services of tenants: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool, water slides; - Children's pool; - Cafe bistro; - Fitness center; - Indoor pool; - Jacuzzi; - SPA center; - Hamam, sauna, Roman steam room; - Lounge; - Massage room; - Table tennis; - Mini club; - Winter Garden ( lounge ); - Playground; - Barbecue zone; - Parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7. Distances: - Sea and beach: 500 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 40 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. The project is a great investment opportunity! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Residential complex Kvartira s prekrasnym vidom na gornyy peyzazh
Residential complex Kvartira s prekrasnym vidom na gornyy peyzazh
Alanya, Turkey
from
€249,156
Area 103–156 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Antares City Residence - a stylish, low-rise LCD class « luxury » with a recreation infrastructure, fitness and spa, with parking. The complex has a modern design and excellent location. In walking distance, the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life. From the windows of the apartments a fantastic mountain landscape opens! According to the plan, the complex includes a swimming pool, an indoor playground, respesse, barbecue areas, a security camera, a generator, open and closed parking lots, a water park and a fitness. Each apartment is equipped with a kitchen cabinet, a built-in bathroom, a floor ceramic coating, hidden LED lighting in the ceilings, a sound and heat-insulated window system, high-quality wooden doors, a cable satellite TV system, a video intercom, steel door, Wi-Fi. LCD is ideal for family living, has thoughtful plans! The prestigious location is a huge plus — apartments in Alanya are rented out year-round and cost 30-40% per year. DISTANCE TO KEY MEST: - Sea and beach: 1.3 km - Gazipasha Airport: 40 km. - Antalya Airport: 130 km. - Alanya Center: 1 km. - Medical facilities: 4 km. Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€1,10M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with green areas, swimming pools, barbecue areas, terraces and jacuzzis. Completion - June, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Granite flooring Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Granite kitchen countertops Steel entrance door Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 3.9 km Center of Alanya - 3.5 km Hospital - 5 km Airport - 45 km
Residential complex Oba Park Hill
Residential complex Oba Park Hill
Alanya, Turkey
from
€165,000
Area 44 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Luxury apartments are located away from the bustle and noise in the Oba area. Apartments 1 + 1, area 44 sq.m. The apartments will be rented with clean decoration and furniture. The Oba area is very developed by social infrastructure and guarantees a comfortable permanent residence. Complex infrastructure: Well-maintained landscaped area Outdoor pool Zon for tanning and relaxation Elevators Fitness room Sauna / Jacuzzi Children's room Billiards / table tennis Playground BBQ area Parking CCTV cameras 24/7 Within walking distance, the entire urban infrastructure: shops, restaurants, pharmacies, ATMs, schools, children. gardens, public transport stops, etc. The distance to the beach is 1.8 km.  ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na velikolepnuyu prirodu
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Area 27–58 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
NUMBER 1 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya. Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, is one of the busiest resorts in Turkey. The project is built on a total area of 2380m, and accommodates 51 units of cozy apartments.⠀ Most apartments offer stunning sea views. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach, the complex separates only the green strip of the municipal park! Nearby is the entire necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. There are many tourist attractions nearby. Today it is the most promising project in Turkey. PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - elevator - The gardener - Sauna - Security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Tropical garden, - Landscaping - gym - Generator - Playground - Parking - Veloparkovka Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Apartments in a respectable area Oba
Residential complex Apartments in a respectable area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€222,200
Completion date: 2024
A new stylish residence with full infrastructure from a stable developer in the very center of the prestigious Alanya district – Both. The advantage of the project is its location – in the busiest part of the district, at a distance of only 400 meters from the Mediterranean coast. Everything that this infrastructure-developed area can offer is within walking distance. Along the coast are dozens of beach clubs, cafe restaurants and karaoke bars. Alanya Ring Road is 200 meters north of the project and 150 meters from 25th Street, which provides easy transport accessibility. The municipality of Alanya, the Alanium shopping center, the local bazaar, banks, tennis courts are all within walking distance of this project. Due to the fact that there is not much land for development in this area, this location is especially valuable - with sea views and close to the beach! The project has one block – 8 floors, 71 apartments. For more comfortable relaxation and accommodation, the complex will provide for a comfortable, closed and protected area, as well as self-sufficient internal infrastructure. One of the following apartments are offered: with one bedroom 1 + 1 with an area of 53 m2, with two 2 + 1 with an area of 78 m2, as well as duplex penthouses with two and three bedrooms - 2 + 1 with an area of 117 and 167, 3 + 1 with an area of 178 m2. Specifications: steel front door, air conditioning in each room, electric water heater in the bathroom, American-style internal doors, double glazed UPVC windows, point and main lighting, built-in functional modular kitchen furniture, fully equipped bathrooms.
Residential complex Premium kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Premium kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€195,000
Area 180 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
New Premium Class Investment Project! For true connoisseurs of luxury and comfort! Located in the elite area of Alanya, which is located in the center of — Both, 1300 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is nine five-story blocks with a closed territory and one block for internal infrastructure, a complex with excellent social multiple infrastructure. Both have a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stand out for their nature and clean air, and there are already quite a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life. The complex itself is within walking distance to the sea and the entire social infrastructure. The occupied territory of the residence will be 19400 m2. Start date — 09/01/2022 End date of construction — 09/01/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2 Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 131 m2 Two-level three-room garden duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 127 m2 Two-level four-room garden duplexes 3 + 1, with an area of 207 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceiling Modern interior doors The new investment complex in Oba will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Infinity pool Waterpark Cafe / Restaurant Cinema Spa center Massage rooms Steam room Turkish bath Jacuzzi Sauna Meditation Zone / Yogi Fitness center Children's playroom Playground Reception BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open / closed parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea - 1300 meters
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
€227,391
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! The Yacht Residence is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities in the center of Alanya, 250 meters from Keikubat Beach. The residence has an absolutely favorable location - this is the very center of Alanya, where the most popular cafes and restaurants, boutiques and shops, a promenade with green areas and a yacht pier are located, grocery stores and farm bazaar on Fridays, and much more. On site: an outdoor pool with a terrace for sunbathing and a water park area, a restaurant, a bar, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room, a children's playroom, a generator, a barbecue area, parking, caretaker, surveillance cameras, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Pool bar; - Lobby, reception, concierge; - Fitness room; - Sauna, hamam; - Children's playroom; - Barbecue zone; - Open parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Completion date: 2023
A grand residential project in the Oba area ( Alanya ) which includes the best design and infrastructure for a quality and comfortable life. The uniqueness of the Project is that it is located in a quiet, calm area of Oba, 2.7 km from beautiful sandy beaches, surrounded by nature. Both are a prestigious area of the city, with low European development, located closest to the center of Alanya. He is also famous for the number of private schools and colleges. The area is growing and developing rapidly, amid this, real estate prices are growing rapidly. And now about the residential project. The complex consists of three seven-story blocks of unusual shape and design. Between the blocks there is a large swimming pool with a water park. The rich infrastructure of the complex will make relaxation or accommodation as comfortable as possible. For the convenience of residents of this project there will be a shuttle service to the beach and back. A distinctive feature of the residential complex is the beautiful nature around, the majestic mountains and the Obachai River. This project presents: -Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 52.5 m2 to 59.5 m2 -Apartments 2 + 1 with personal pools from 146 m2 to 321 m2 -Apartments 2 + 1 duplexes 113 m2 to 114 m2 -Apartments 3 + 1 duplexes 170 m2 to 176 m2 -Apartments 4 + 1 duplexes 161 m2 Completion is planned in July 2023.
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira a centre goroda
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira a centre goroda
Alanya, Turkey
from
€395,000
We present to your attention a new residential project, which is located in the central part of the beautiful city of Alanya. Alanya is a modern, tourist resort in the Anatolian coast of the Mediterranean.  The city is famous for its landscapes, beaches, clean air and historical attractions. The — Alanya Center is the most interesting place, a beautiful promenade, a park, tennis courts, many playgrounds, cafes and restaurants make this part of the city a wonderful place to stay. Along the central streets of the districts there are shops selling clothes, leather goods, gold and spices.  The project is being built on a plot of 3751m2, consists of two blocks, the distance to the sea is 500 meters. For sale there are planning apartments 3 + 1 ( 140m2 ). Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pool, children's pool, fitness, cafe-bar, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, central relaxation area, generator, pool bar, indoor and outdoor playground, garden lighting, and there is a concierge. Start date of construction July 2021, end date December 2022.
Residential complex New investment project
Residential complex New investment project
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€161,000
Completion date: 2023
We present to your attention a new stylish project of a residential complex with full internal infrastructure in the respectable Oba-Alania region. The advantage of this project is the location of – remoteness from busy central streets, but at the same time close to all the amenities of urban infrastructure. The main large shopping centers are concentrated here, and it is also in this area that the new city hospital – 1 km, and most prestigious private schools and colleges are located. And this is the closest area to the center of Alanya – 3 km. Distance to the Mediterranean coast – 1.5 km. The residence will consist of 4 blocks and a large private territory. The total built-up area of 6197 square meters. m. The residence will also delight the self-sufficient internal infrastructure, and these are additional amenities for relaxation and entertainment, which will make this complex an exceptional place to live. For sale are offered apartments of the following layouts - two-room 1 + 1 with an area of 48 to 58 square meters. m, three-room 2 + 1 with an area of 110 square meters. m, two-level penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 with an area of 157 to 277 square meters. m. The apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture, equipped bathrooms, and all plumbing will also be installed. When buying an apartment at the construction stage, a system of interest-free installments is open until the end of construction according to a convenient individual payment schedule. The commissioning of the complex is scheduled for June 2023.
Residential complex NEW LEVEL KLEOPATRA - 2
Residential complex NEW LEVEL KLEOPATRA - 2
Alanya, Turkey
from
€219,812
Area 68–82 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern complex New Level Kleopatra-2 will be located in a favorable area, in the city center and 600 meters from one of the best beaches of southern Turkey – Cleopatra Beach. New Level Kleopatra-2 — is much more than a well-equipped residential project in one of the most attractive areas of Alanya; it also represents a unique investment opportunity. The complex will be represented by two 5-story residential blocks for 58 apartments of various layouts. The first floors are intended for the social zone and commercial premises, so residential floors begin at the level of the 2nd floor. Infrastructure: - 24 hour security; - Playground; - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Garden; - Billiards; - Steam room; - Fitness room; - Pool bar; - Jacuzzi; - Parking; - Library; - Lobby; - Lounge; - Sauna; - SPA. Distances: - Sea and beach: 600 m. - Antalya Airport: 110 km. - Alanya Airport: 45 km. - Shopping street: 450 m. - Port of Alanya: 1200 m. - Alanya water park: 900 m. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!  
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v solnechnoy Turcii
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v solnechnoy Turcii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
Area 57–111 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Royal Heaven is a new residential complex located in the central district of Alanya. The construction of Royal Heaven will go on a hill, so that from each apartment there will be a view of the sea and the infrastructure of the project. Infrastructure: The entire infrastructure of the Royal Heaven project was designed and designed to create an appropriate level of quality and the most pleasant atmosphere for your comfortable pastime with your loved ones. At the disposal of the residents of the complex will be: - Outdoor pool; - Children's pool; - Playground; - Fitness; - Sauna; - Lobby; - Open parking; - Video surveillance; - Generator; - Green garden. Location: Urban infrastructure - 500 meters. Antalya Airport is 120 km away. Gazipasha Airport is 35 km away. The seaport of Alanya is 3.5 km away. To the sandy beach of Cleopatra - 400 meters. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex ELYSIUM GARDEN
Residential complex ELYSIUM GARDEN
Alanya, Turkey
from
€139,277
Area 60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Apartments in the developed area of Alanya - Gikjili. The Gikjili district is famous for its attractions, architecture, parks and street comfort. The residential complex is built of five blocks, has a large spacious territory on which the outdoor pool is located. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable permanent residence or for a successful investment. Apartments in the complex with a cozy layout 1 + 1 ( 60m2 ) overlooking the sea, pool and beautiful nature. Each apartment has the latest « smart home ». The initial installment is 40% and the available interest-free installment. Complex infrastructure: - Fitness room; - Pool; - Playground; - A barjoux zone; - Hamam; - Billiards, table tennis.
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Residential complex Residential complex in the European district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2024
New complex located in the European district of Oba. Alanya consists of 3-5-story blocks. This project combines quality and comfort with a convenient payment opportunity and offers both vital and investment opportunities. For sale are apartments: - 1 + 1 from 50 m2; - 2 + 1 from 74 m2; - 3 + 1 from 173.63 m2; - 4 + 1 from 140, 63 m2. The apartments are rented in the clean finish, built-in kitchen, plumbing in bathrooms, a three-phase water heater will be installed in each apartment.
Residential complex Nordic sky
Residential complex Nordic sky
Alanya, Turkey
from
€260,500
Completion date: 2025
Agency: RealtGo
Developer: Nordic Property
Residential complex City 3
Residential complex City 3
Alanya, Turkey
from
€156,200
Area 31–44 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. City 3 is a new elite residential complex with an excellent location. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra is a place where you can enjoy amazing natural beauties, sea views, the fortress and the entire coast of Alanya. The project offers a central location, close to the entire urban infrastructure. Just 200 meters from the sandy beach of Kleopatra Beach, surrounded by the entire urban infrastructure. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, banks and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies. Kleopatra Beach is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Alanya. Kleopatra Beach in Alanya has a « blue flag », which means officially recognized cleanliness and safety of the beach. Elite City 3 Residence Cleopatra will have all the necessary hotel infrastructure: an outdoor and indoor pool, a jacuzzi, a children's playground, a barbecue area, a garden with a landscape design, a cafe, a relaxation room, children's playroom, fitness room, sauna, hammam, massage room, TV room, tennis table, underground parking. Also, for your safety throughout the territory, external video surveillance, security 24 \ 7 will be established. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. - Foreign real estate from reliable developers from 3 million rubles. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable objects!
Residential complex Oka
Residential complex Oka
Alanya, Turkey
from
€161,069
Area 49 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in an ultra-modern residential complex. Apartment of 49 sq.m. 1 + 1. Located in the most beautiful place in Turkey, among the picturesque nature, sea and comfort. The apartment can be purchased by installments. The initial contribution will be 35% of the cost of housing.  The complex is being built in one of the best areas of Alanya – Both. This prestigious location is famous for its orange gardens, beaches and a cozy atmosphere.  Infrastructure: - Barbecue zone; - Pool; - Security; - Parking; - Sauna; - Fitness room; - Reception. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex LAKE TERRACE VILLAGE
Residential complex LAKE TERRACE VILLAGE
Alanya, Turkey
from
€122,081
Area 50–100 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in an amazing complex where you can observe the confluence of the sea and mountains. Apartments with cozy layouts 1 + 1 ( 50m2 ), 2 + 1 ( 85m2 ), 3 + 1 ( 100m2 ). With fully designer repairs, porcelain flooring, a built-in kitchen and an equipped bathroom. The apartments have panoramic windows with stunning sea views. The complex is built in a modern architectural minimalist style, in the Kargicak region. The area is very cozy and calm, within walking distance all the developed social infrastructure. This project is ideal for both permanent residence and investment.  Initial minimum contribution of 35% and interest-free installment. The complex’s own infrastructure is focused on creating the most comfortable conditions. It includes: an outdoor pool with water slides, an indoor heated pool, a SPA zone, a gym, a playground, relaxation areas with a landscape design, a house parking lot and much more. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Alanya, Turkey
from
€340,000
Completion date: 2023
A new project of the chic ultralux complex is located in the Hasbahce region. The complex will consist of only one block and is located on a hill from where a bewitching view of all of Alanya, the Mediterranean Sea and the Alanya Fortress opens. In total, the complex has 15 apartments with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 duplexes, all with chic sea views. The main feature of the complex is the facade of the building and species characteristics. All apartments will be with a clean finish, kitchen set, sanitary equipment + all Samsung household appliances   End date of construction - 12/30/2023   The Hasbahce district is located on a hill from where a stunning panorama of Alanya and the Mediterranean Sea opens. District with low-rise buildings. In a couple of minutes by car, you can easily get to the developed infrastructure of Alanya with supermarkets, restaurants, bars, pharmacies, hospitals, banks, etc. All duplexes of the complex fit the citizenship! With an initial contribution of 40%, interest-free installments are available until the end of construction.   Object Infrastructure Outdoor pool Sauna Hamam Steam room Gym Billiards Playground Closed parking Electrogenerator Video surveillance 7/24 Security 7/24 Well-maintained complex territory
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€198,000
Completion date: 2023
Alanya – is a beautiful city with an ideal combination of history, nature and the sea. This city, which is preferred by residents of many countries, increases the number of foreign guests day by day and becomes the most profitable for investors. The project will be built in the central and very popular place of Alanya. The residential complex, located just 150 meters from the sea, attracts attention with its modern architecture, wonderful views and convenient location. Antalya Airport will be 120 km away, and Gazipasha Airport is 45 km away. The total land area is 1,246 m2, the project consists of one block, the total number of apartments is 44.  For sale are apartments of layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1. Start date of May 2022, end date November 2023.
Apartment building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Apartment building PAYaLLAR TAUERS
Alanya, Turkey
from
€126,000
Area 65–80 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
FORWARD IN TURKEY IN 2023 TRANSLATION! Retreating an apartment is the conclusion of a contract. by which ownership of the investment object is assigned. This is the purchase of an apartment from an investor who has invested in the construction of a new house, while the house itself has not yet been commissioned You can resell the apartment after 50% payment at any stage. This project is suitable for those who are afraid to invest in a long time!! Projected growth to the end of construction -40 %!!!! PAYALLAR TAUERS. The project is located in Payallar ( Alania ), consists of two blocks and will be built in 2024. Block A and Block B. The Store B is 8 floors, it will have 40 apartments. Infrastructure : Pool Shock pool ( with ice ) Sauna Fitness Hamam Steam room Car park Sea transfer Indoor Playground I help you invest profitably! LET ME - I will RESPOND TO ALL MATTERS AND I will cut off the REAL ESTATE that will drive you away!
Residential complex Apartments in a great area for investment
Residential complex Apartments in a great area for investment
Alanya, Turkey
from
€130,000
Completion date: 2023
In the prestigious Oba area, there is a residential project that is planned and developed with good details that will satisfy property owners. The location of the project is 1900 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya and 1000 meters from the center of Oba. Different types of apartments are suitable for each buyer and his budget, and utilities make the project more attractive. The project consists of 3 blocks, each with 4 floors, a total of 96 apartments. Types of apartments are as follows: -Apartments with 1 bedroom: 48 m2, 50 m2 and 54 m2 -Apartment with 2 bedrooms ( separate kitchen ): 90 m2, 100 m2 and 130 m2 -Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms on the roof: 80 m2 and 100 m2 -Two-level apartment with 3 bedrooms on the roof: 115 m2, 145 m2 and 150 m2 You can pay 30% of the cost of the apartment in advance, and pay the remaining amount in equal parts until the end of construction without interest.
Residential complex Stylish apartments in the Oba district
Residential complex Stylish apartments in the Oba district
Alanya, Turkey
from
€120,000
Completion date: 2023
A new investment project is located in the prestigious Oba area and will be built on a land plot of 2650m2. The complex consists of 2 blocks of 22 apartments, a total of 44 apartments of various layouts. For sale are offered such apartment options as: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 3 + 1. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and are equipped with high quality materials. All windows will have a beautiful view of the mountains and the sea. Oba District is the closest area to the center of Alanya. Here are a new hospital, large shopping centers of the city: Kochtash, Metro and Alanium, landscaped parks and a promenade. For buyers, interest-free installment payments are provided until completion of construction. Start of construction of the project April 2022, commissioning June 2023.
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Modern luxury residence with swimming pools, a gym and a kids' playground, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€259,000
Agency: TRANIO
The beautiful residence features a landscaped garden, swimming pools for children and adults, an outdoor fitness center, barbecue areas, security, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a lounge, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - 21/09/2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alanii rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alanii rayon Demirtash
Alanya, Turkey
from
€85,000
Area 50–55 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
A new project in the open under the VNZH district - Demirtash. Located in the central part of the area. The occupied territory of the residence will be 1640 m2. Number of apartments — 24. Start date — 12/15/2022 End date of construction — 12/31/2023 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 58 m2 Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 142 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors The new complex in Demirtash will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. And the apartments themselves have a convenient layout. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Jacuzzi Sauna Fitness center Playground Playground Billiards BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevator Generator Distance to the sea: 1200 meters
Residential complex Kvartira v spokoynom rayone Alanii
Residential complex Kvartira v spokoynom rayone Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€175,281
Area 47–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! MILANO VIP RESIDENCE 2 is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - The gym; - Water park; - Sauna / hamam; - Parking; - Fitness room; - 24/7 video surveillance, security. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1000 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 30 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Turkey for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Investment project at the construction stage
Residential complex Investment project at the construction stage
Alanya, Turkey
from
€330,000
Completion date: 2024
We offer you a project under construction by a well-known developer in Alanya, which will be located in Oba district, just 350 meters away from the Mediterranean Sea. The complex will consist of 4 low-rise blocks and will be completed in December 2024. It will have a 5* hotel infrastructure. Developer offers for sale 2+1 duplex flats (110-117m2). All flats will be delivered fully finished, with fitted kitchen units, sanitary ware in bathrooms and underfloor heating in the bathrooms. Also, as a bonus, the developer is giving its customers 7 pieces of home appliances and air conditioning units in each room by BOSH brand in their newly purchased flat. Hurry up, there are very few flats left. The developer offers favourable discounts for 100% payment and interest-free installments until the end of construction.
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Residential complex ЖИЛОЙ КОМПЛЕКС
Alanya, Turkey
from
€301,000
Completion date: 2023
Новый проект жилого комплекса предлагает новый взгляд на привычные вещи, современность и комфорт. Этот жилой комплекс располагается в районе Сарай, который находится недалеко от центра Алании и пляжа Дамлаташ. За счет удобной городской инфраструктуры комплекс предоставит комфортную жизнь своим владельцам, которые решили приобрести недвижимость в Алании. Выгодное расположение, панорамный вид на Средиземное море, социальная инфраструктура, планировка под любые запросы и продуманные детали – вот несколько преимуществ жилого комплекса.   Расстояние до ближайшего пляжа составляет 10 минут езды на машине. Поблизости комплекса расположены кафе, рестораны, магазины. До торгового центра Аланиум можно доехать на машине за 10 минут. Ближайшая больница находится в 7 минутах езды. Самая оживленная улица Алании находится в 10 минутах езды от жилого комплекса.   Комплекс будет построен на участке площадью 3.883 кв.м. Здесь будет размещено два 9-этажных блока с открытой парковкой. В проекте будет 101 квартира, среди которых представлены квартиры планировкой 1+1, 2+1 и дуплексы планировкой 3+1. Квартиры спроектированы таким образом, чтобы предоставить жильцам удобное жилое пространство. К комплексу будет прилегать частная территория, на которой расположится социальная инфраструктура. Это идеальный выбор для тех, кто ищет жилье в центре курортного города или планирует приобрести недвижимость в Турции в качестве инвестиций.   Большое преимущество комплекса – панорамный вид на красоты Алании. Окна уютных квартир с планировкой 1+1 выходят на Средиземное море. Квартиры двухкомнатной планировки – это грамотный выбор тех, кто планирует приобрести жилье для отпуска. В таких квартирах кухня совмещена с гостиной и есть отдельная спальня. Квартиры 2+1 подарят романтический вид на город, крепость и могущественные горы, утопающие в изумрудных лесах. Квартиры данного типа планировки – классический выбор маленьких семей. Просторные дуплексы 3+1 с несколькими спальнями были созданы для комфортного проживания большой семьи или компании друзей. Каждый день вас будет встречать чарующий вид на Средиземное море из любой точки дуплекса.   На территории комплекса расположено все необходимое для отдыха взрослых и детей. Пока ваши дети играют на детской площадке, можно поплавать в бассейне или укрыться от летнего зноя в тени беседки. В любое время года вы можете пользоваться спортзалом, закрытым бассейном, сауной, парилкой и турецким хамамом.   Купить квартиру в Турции – это всегда хорошее вложение, которое позволяет не только стать обладателем курортного жилья, но и легко получить вид на жительство. После получения ВНЖ можно сразу подавать заявку на турецкое гражданство. Воспользоваться этим правом могут собственник жилья и его близкие родственники. Получая гражданство, вы можете официально работать, открывать ИП и пользоваться медицинскими услугами.   В последнее время найти квартиры в Алании вызывает трудность у иностранцев. Можно столкнуться с рядом проблем, например, незнание турецкого языка, непонимание процессов купли-продажи недвижимости и оформления документов. Всегда существует вероятность быть обманутым, ведь многие не знают важных нюансов. Обратившись к нам, мы поможем вам купить квартиру в Алании на основе ваших предпочтений и пожеланий. Вам не придется беспокоиться о документах, потому что их оформление мы берем на себя.   Завершение строительства жилого комплекса планируется к декабрю 2023 года. До этого времени вы можете воспользоваться преимуществом беспроцентной рассрочки до полного завершения строительных работ. Это позволит сохранить текущую стоимость недвижимости и совершать платежи по индивидуальному плану оплаты. Первый платеж по рассрочке составляет 35%.  
Residential complex TIMUR BEY RESIDENCE
Residential complex TIMUR BEY RESIDENCE
Alanya, Turkey
from
€152,068
Area 58 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Apartments with a unique view and clean air. The complex is designed to meet all needs and has a swimming pool, parking, sauna, fitness, playground. Within walking distance are amenities: 3400 meters - the sea, a hospital of 2300 meters, the distance to the market, pharmacies and ATMs - 3900m, the airport is 32 km, the shopping center Alanium - 2900m. Payment Plan: Down payment - 40%. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Residential complex Richmond Residence
Residential complex Richmond Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€99,484
Area 58 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on a hill with a picturesque nature. Apartments with modern and spacious layouts 1 + 1 ( 58 m2 ) with luxury finishes. Fully furnished. With an initial contribution of 30%. With panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The residential complex in the Kargyjak area is built in an ultra-modern style with a closed territory. The complex consists of a four-story block, including 20 apartments. In the center of Kargicak district there are many shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and everything that may be needed for life. Thanks to the well-functioning transport links, you can comfortably get to the center of Alanya and other areas of the coast.  Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Outdoor pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Indoor pool; - Gym; - Sauna, steam bath; - Billiards; - BBQ area; - Equipment for the disabled; - Electricity generator; - Parking; - Video surveillance system; - 24 hour security. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii tropicheskogo sada
Alanya, Turkey
from
€245,000
Completion date: 2024
NUMBER 2 RESIDENCE MMT TUNC is a new 4-storey complex with 36 stylish apartments located in the center of Alanya, just 100 meters from the sea! The building area is 1.127 m ². The project is designed in a stylish landscape design and is surrounded by a tropical garden with fruit-bearing fruit trees. The famous Keikubat beach with golden sand and a developed network of beach clubs, bars and restaurants will be a pleasant addition to a comfortable life in our complex! In addition, our project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim. Rest and living in Alanya involves enjoying the sun, sea, dimension and tranquility. INFRASTRUCTURE: - Pool - elevator - The gardener - Sauna - Security - Video surveillance 24/7 - Tropical garden, - Landscaping - gym - Generator - Playground - Parking - Veloparkovka We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Turkey. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Premium apartments in Oba
Residential complex Premium apartments in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€220,000
Completion date: 2023
The luxury residential project is located in a very quiet area of Oba Alanya. The complex is 3,500 meters from the sea, where you can spend time outdoors. A complex with unique panoramic views of the magnificent Taurus Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and the historic fortress of Alanya, surrounded by pine trees, citrus trees and avocado gardens! The original project consists of 5 elite blocks, 90 luxury planning apartments 3 + 1 and 5 + 1. Cleaning of apartments, a kitchen with granite countertops, an equipped bathroom, an iron entrance door, interior doors, quality windows, walls painted with ecological paint, on the floor there are high-quality tiles and laminates, switches and sockets, basic and point lighting — all this is already included in the price of the apartment! With an initial contribution of 30%, interest-free installment is provided.
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
from
€184,000
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex Anemone Garden
Residential complex Anemone Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
€129,803
Area 47 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in a complex with developed infrastructure. All apartments with a pure premium decoration 1 + 1 ( 47 sq.m. ), in apartments floor coverings made of granite, designer built-in kitchen furniture, countertops made of natural granite, showered glass showers, headset in bathrooms and brand plumbing, high-quality interior and entrance doors. The new residential complex is located in the Oba area. Surrounded by nature and away from city noise. The distance from the sea is 2,500 meters, 5 km from the center of Alanya. INFRASTRUCT: - Outdoor pool; - Sauna; - Equipped fitness room; - Recreation area and barbecue; - Children's open playground; - Open parking; - Security and video surveillance. Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go