  Residential quarter Modern project with rich infrastructure

Residential quarter Modern project with rich infrastructure

Alanya, Turkey
from
$165,498
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Address
    Alanya Sariveliler Yolu

About the complex

Complex in the very center of Alanya, just 370 meters from the sea.This complex will be located on the territory of 1.450 square meters, consist of 1 four-storey block and 56 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 penthouse 3+1 penthouse Area of ​​apartments from 53m² to 140m² Open poolIndoor heated poolChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundSpaJacuzziSaunaGymChildren's playroomVideo surveillance 24/7Complex managerSatellite televisionInternet throughout the complexGenerator Start of construction: March 2022Completion date: December 2023

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Food & Drink

