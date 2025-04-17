  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey

Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey

Oba, Turkey
from
$169,150
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19425
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2368019
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

About the complex

The residence features a large swimming pool with water slides, a separate children’s swimming pool and a spacious sunbathing area, a large covered barbeque area and outdoor dining area, a kids' playground, and a tennis court, a heated indoor swimming pool, a games room with billiards and table tennis, a TV and entertainment room, a kids' club, and a conference room, a gym, a pilates and yoga area, and a spacious lounge and a cafe, a spa center with a Turkish bath, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a relaxation area and massage rooms, a parking, around-the-clock security with CCTV.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms
  • Air conditioning units in each room
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 2.7 km
  • Center of Oba - 1.7 km
  • College - 900 meters
  • Supermarket - 420 meters
  • Hospital - 1.6 km
  • Private school - 2.1 km
  • Metro station - 1.9 km
  • Alanya - 6 km
  • Antalya - 129 km
  • Municipal school - 350 meters

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a view of the sea in a prestigious area, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$249,752
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and sauna, 2 km from the sea, Payallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$105,577
Residential complex Modern residential complex with swimming pool and children's playground, 660 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$74,926
Residential quarter New investment project in Avsallar area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$130,797
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$2,31M
You are viewing
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey
Oba, Turkey
from
$169,150
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$158,365
We offer apartments with views of the sea and the mountains. The residence features large swimming pools and an aquapark, a parking, gardens, a Turkish bath and a sauna, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a games room, a cafe. Completion - Ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kurt Tower Tosmur
Residential complex Kurt Tower Tosmur
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$408,135
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
Компания Alanya Investment представляет собственный проект жилого комплекса Kurt Tower Tosmur. Этот проект соединил в себе хорошее месторасположение, шикарный вид, современную инфраструктуру и высокое качество строительства. Alanya Investment составляющая строительной компании Kurt İnşaat…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar
Residence Lux Comfort Residence,Avcılar
Avcilar, Turkey
from
$441,464
The year of construction 2023
Area 169–220 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Social facilities:  walking space,  playground,  Sauna,  Turkish bath,  GYM,  indoor swimming pool. Accessibilities: 20 minutes to istanbul airport 20 minutes to Marmaray  closest project to the kanal Istanbul 1.5 km Tem Highway 10 minutes to Mall of Istan…
Agency
Property Advisor Turkey
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications