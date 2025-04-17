Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club, Oba, Turkey

The residence features a large swimming pool with water slides, a separate children’s swimming pool and a spacious sunbathing area, a large covered barbeque area and outdoor dining area, a kids' playground, and a tennis court, a heated indoor swimming pool, a games room with billiards and table tennis, a TV and entertainment room, a kids' club, and a conference room, a gym, a pilates and yoga area, and a spacious lounge and a cafe, a spa center with a Turkish bath, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a relaxation area and massage rooms, a parking, around-the-clock security with CCTV.

Fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms

Air conditioning units in each room

Beach - 2.7 km

Center of Oba - 1.7 km

College - 900 meters

Supermarket - 420 meters

Hospital - 1.6 km

Private school - 2.1 km

Metro station - 1.9 km

Alanya - 6 km

Antalya - 129 km

Municipal school - 350 meters

